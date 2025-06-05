Squarex Appoints Mary Yang As Chief Marketing Officer To Drive Global Growth Strategy

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareX , the leading browser security company, is proud to announce the appointment of Mary Yang as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A marketing veteran, Mary brings a wealth of experience in marketing leadership from her roles at global technology firms and high-growth startups, with a proven track record of driving brand awareness, demand generation, and go-to-market (GTM) success.

Mary brings more than 20 years of marketing experience, including multiple successful exits, to SquareX. In her previous role, Mary oversaw global marketing and communications for Syxsense, an automated endpoint and vulnerability management company that was acquired in September 2024. As SquareX CMO, Mary will lead global marketing strategy, including brand, growth, communications, field and channel marketing, helping to expand awareness and scale demand for SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response solution.

"Mary has a unique combination of GTM discipline and creativity, honed through years of leadership in the cybersecurity space," said Vivek Ramachandran , Founder and CEO of SquareX. "Her understanding of what it takes to grow a cybersecurity startup through building trust is exactly what we need as we shift up. We're very excited to work with her to build something category-creating."

Mary joins SquareX at a pivotal moment, as the company recently closed its Series A with lead investor SYN Ventures and moves to accelerate adoption and deployment of browser detection and response.

"I'm thrilled to join the SquareX team. When I saw the depth and breadth of the SquareX browser detection and response solution along with the challenges it was solving, it was clear how game-changing this technology is," said Mary. "Browsers are now the frontline of enterprise work and risk - every business-critical task happens inside a browser and nearly all major cyber-attacks leverage the browser as part of the kill chain. I look forward to showcasing how SquareX can help enterprises secure their workforce and enable their employees to work online confidently."

As browser-based threats continue to evolve, SquareX remains committed to staying ahead of attackers with its innovative security approach. Mary's appointment marks the latest in a series of leadership hires at SquareX, as the company ramps up efforts to transform browser security for enterprises.

About SquareX

SquareX is the pioneer of Browser Detection and Response (BDR), empowering organizations to detect, mitigate, and effectively threat-hunt client-side web attacks. SquareX provides critical protection against a range of browser security threats, including malicious browser extensions, advanced spearphishing, browser-native ransomware, genAI DLP, and more. Unlike legacy security approaches or cumbersome enterprise browsers, SquareX seamlessly integrates with existing browsers, ensuring enhanced security without compromising user experience or productivity. By delivering unparalleled visibility and control directly within the browser, SquareX enables enterprises to reduce their attack surface, gain actionable intelligence, and strengthen their cybersecurity posture against the newest threat vector: the browser.

To learn more about SquareX's BDR, users can contact [email protected] . For press inquiries on this disclosure on the Year of Browser Bugs, users can contact [email protected]

SOURCE SquareX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED