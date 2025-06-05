WOW! Names Audrey Glenn As Senior Director Of Legal And Regulatory Affairs
WOW! Names Audrey Glenn as Senior Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs
"Audrey has a remarkable background, with extensive experience at the Federal Communications Commission, on Capitol Hill, in private practice and in telecommunications," said Roger Seiken, SVP and General Counsel at WOW!. "Her expertise will add immense value to our team as we provide counsel on legal, policy, and regulatory matters and support WOW! on its trajectory of continued success."
Glenn brings more than 30 years of legal experience to WOW!. She most recently served as an attorney, advisor and consultant for Carousel Consulting where she advised global clients on telecommunications law, data privacy, and contractual strategy. Prior to that role, she held positions at Cable & Wireless USA, the Federal Communications Commission and the US House of Representatives.
"WOW! has a remarkable legacy in broadband and a bright future ahead, making this a pivotal time to join the organization," said Glenn. "I am grateful to be part of a company that puts its customers first while also leading with integrity and I can't wait to see where WOW! goes next."
To learn more about WOW!, please visit .
About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Greenville County, South Carolina and Livingston County, Michigan. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 12 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last eight consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.
SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment