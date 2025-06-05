MENAFN - PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the appointment of Audrey Glenn as WOW!'s senior director, legal and regulatory affairs. Glenn joins the legal team at WOW! as the company continues its growth momentum and ongoing expansion into Greenfield and legacy markets.

WOW! Names Audrey Glenn as Senior Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs

Continue Reading

"Audrey has a remarkable background, with extensive experience at the Federal Communications Commission, on Capitol Hill, in private practice and in telecommunications," said Roger Seiken, SVP and General Counsel at WOW!. "Her expertise will add immense value to our team as we provide counsel on legal, policy, and regulatory matters and support WOW! on its trajectory of continued success."

Glenn brings more than 30 years of legal experience to WOW!. She most recently served as an attorney, advisor and consultant for Carousel Consulting where she advised global clients on telecommunications law, data privacy, and contractual strategy. Prior to that role, she held positions at Cable & Wireless USA, the Federal Communications Commission and the US House of Representatives.

"WOW! has a remarkable legacy in broadband and a bright future ahead, making this a pivotal time to join the organization," said Glenn. "I am grateful to be part of a company that puts its customers first while also leading with integrity and I can't wait to see where WOW! goes next."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Greenville County, South Carolina and Livingston County, Michigan. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 12 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last eight consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED