Legrand Returns To Cisco Live To Power NOC And Spotlight Innovations In Scalable, High-Performance Infrastructure

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is proud to return to Cisco Live, taking place June 8–12 in San Diego (Booth #2735), as a trusted infrastructure partner powering the event's Network Operations Center (NOC) and contributing to its education program.

Legrand solutions have supported the Cisco Live NOC for several years, with 2025 marking the fourth consecutive year that Legrand's acclAIM high-density fiber system has played a key role. Known for its direct-mating connectivity that streamlines installation and boosts efficiency, acclAIM continues to help deliver the reliable, high-performance backbone that Cisco Live depends on. Beyond acclAIM, previous Cisco Live events have also featured a broad range of Legrand's award-winning data infrastructure offerings, including the Contain-IT aisle containment system, high-density copper jacks and patch panels, HDFM fiber modules and Cablofil wire mesh tray .

In addition to powering the NOC, Legrand will present two educational sessions on-site at Cisco Live:



Installation Matters – As part of a featured breakout session, Legrand will dive into the increasing importance of installation practices as data center speeds accelerate toward 1.2 Tbps and beyond. With shrinking optical budgets and the widespread migration to IP-based systems, this session reinforces the critical role of TIA and BICSI standards in safeguarding performance and future-proofing infrastructure investments. Streamlining Fiber Installation with Direct Mating Breakouts – This talk will explore how Legrand's acclAIM fiber solution simplifies infrastructure buildouts through direct mating connections. Attendees will learn how the solution doubles fiber density compared to LC connectors while supporting sustainable scalability-all without expanding the data center footprint.

Cisco Live is Cisco's premier technology education event, drawing thousands of IT professionals from around the globe. The event offers technical sessions, hands-on labs and leadership insights across in-person and digital formats.

"Cisco Live continues to be one of the most significant events for the global networking and infrastructure community," said Sabrina Snyder, VP and General Manager of Legrand's Data Infrastructure Division. "We're honored that Legrand solutions are trusted to power the Cisco Live NOC once again and proud to share practical insights that help our customers build smarter, faster and more resilient digital environments."

Legrand's product contributions to the 2025 Cisco Live NOC include:



Infinium acclAIM, High-Density Fiber Conversion Adapter Panels

Infinium acclAIM, Fiber Trunk Assembly

Infinium Core Uniboot MDC Patch Cords

Infinium acclAIM Fiber Patch Cords

Feed-Through Brush Panels

Server Technology PRO4X and Raritan PX4 Intelligent Rack PDUs

T-Series Cabinet 4RU Vertical Wall-Mount Cabinet

For more information on Legrand's data, power, and control solutions, visit legrand/dpc , or stop by Booth #2735 at Cisco Live.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. The company's Data, Power and Control (DPC) division delivers the best, most practically innovative power distribution, cabinet, containment, connectivity, rack management, and system control solutions to enable the world's data centers to perform at their peak - safely, sustainably, and intelligently. Legrand DPC encompasses multiple united yet independent industry-leading brands - including Approved Networks, Starline, ServerTechnology, Raritan, ZPE Systems, and USystems - to offer cutting-edge data center solutions all in one place.

Legrand's comprehensive portfolio of offerings makes it faster and more intuitive for data center operators to innovate in response to evolving market demands, including the stringent requirements of the next generation of AI compute infrastructure. Legrand DPC is not merely a vendor, but a partner committed to engaging with customers, building key relationships and developing solutions to meet their needs. Learn more about our data center solutions at: legrand/dpc.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19

[email protected]

