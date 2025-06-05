Earthquake Shakes Azerbaijan's Pirgulu District
The tremor, which struck at 16:05 (+GMT), was centered at a depth of 4 kilometers.
Authorities confirmed that the earthquake did not cause any significant impact, as it was not felt by residents in the area.
