Earthquake Shakes Azerbaijan's Pirgulu District

2025-06-05 09:07:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A mild earthquake was recorded in Pirgulu, a district in Azerbaijan, the Republic Seismological Service Center told Trend .

The tremor, which struck at 16:05 (+GMT), was centered at a depth of 4 kilometers.

Authorities confirmed that the earthquake did not cause any significant impact, as it was not felt by residents in the area.

