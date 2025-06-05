Ukraine, Japan Sign Agreement To Receive $3B From Frozen Russian Assets
"Ukraine and JICA have signed an agreement necessary to receive $3 billion under the ERA initiative. The funds will be repaid using proceeds generated from frozen Russian assets. These resources will be directed toward priority budget expenditures to boost the economy and strengthen Ukraine," he wrote.Read also: First tranche of defense support under "Danish model" to be used in Ukraine's arms production - Umerov
Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Japan and the G7 partners for creating a mechanism that forces Russia to pay. In total, Ukraine has already received $14.7 billion through the ERA initiative.
"We continue working on an international mechanism that will allow the confiscation of all frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine," he added.
On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement with Japan that enables Ukraine to receive approximately $3 billion under the ERA initiative.
