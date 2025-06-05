In Zaporizhzhia, Russia Hits Apartment Blocks Undergoing Repairs After Previous Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on national television by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, this week a Russian Molniya drone hit a building on 44 Sobornyi Avenue – a second hit on the same residential building. The enemy first hit the apartment block with an S-300 missile in the fall of 2023.

"The Molniya drone hit the same part that is being restored," Fedorov specified.

He also noted that this is the second high-rise that has been repeatedly attacked.

The first is a five-storey building on Skifska Street. In January 2023, that building was hit by a Russian missile. As it has been almost completely restored, in March 2025, it was hit by a Russian drone. An examination is currently being conducted for its reconstruction.

In total, according to the official, 21 multi-storey buildings were either damaged or destroyed in the city, of which four are not subject to reconstruction.

As for the private sector, since September 2022, more than 2,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with an FPV drone, killing a civilian who was riding a bike when he was hunted down by an enemy UAV.