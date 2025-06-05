Putin Should Stop Whining About Ukrainian Strikes, Start Negotiations In Good Faith MFA Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a commentary released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ukrinform reports.

“In response to the complaints from the Russian dictator, we emphasize that Russia is again confusing cause and effect, black and white,” the ministry notes, recalling that the UN General Assembly in a number of resolutions recognized the Russian Federation as a country committing aggression against Ukraine in violation of the UN Charter.

The Ministry notes that Article 51 of the Charter clearly provides for the inalienable right to individual or collective self-defense in the event of an armed attack on a UN member state, without territorial restrictions on the application of this right. That is, strikes on legitimate military targets on Russian soil are a permitted tool for protection against the aggressor, in particular, the protection of civilians from Russian missile and drone terror.

“It is also worth noting that the warplanes were vulnerable to strikes also because they had been refueled and armed for another attack on Ukrainian cities and communities, for the killing of our children, civilians and military personnel,” the Foreign Ministry adds.

Kyiv also warns against comparisons between Ukrainian and Russian actions, because Russia is the aggressor that has carried out an illegal and unprovoked attack, while Ukraine is a country defending itself from aggression.

The Foreign Ministry also notes that Ukraine strictly adheres to the norms of international humanitarian law, hitting legitimate military targets and avoiding civilian casualties. Russia, on the contrary, attacks mostly civilians and tries to maximize civilian casualties.

Diplomats recall that Ukraine agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire three months ago, and this agreement remains relevant. At the same time, Russia stubbornly refuses to cease fire, pursuing its aggression and terror, as well as putting forward ultimatums instead of making effective steps toward peace.

“So Putin needs to stop whining about Ukrainian strikes on his warplanes and instead agree to at least a 30-day ceasefire, abandon unrealistic ultimatums, stop hiding from meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and start good-faith negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace. Ukraine is ready for this. Only Russia is stalling for time and looking for excuses to continue the war,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, including about the Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields, referring to the call as "good" but not one that would lead to immediate peace. According to Trump, Putin strongly stated that he“will have to respond” to the recent attack on Russian airfields.