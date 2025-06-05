Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pashinyan And Erdogan Discuss Regional Issues In Holiday Phone Call

Pashinyan And Erdogan Discuss Regional Issues In Holiday Phone Call


2025-06-05 09:07:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation, during which they exchanged holiday greetings and discussed bilateral and regional matters, Azernews reports.

According to official reports, Prime Minister Pashinyan extended his congratulations to President Erdogan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. In response, President Erdogan congratulated the Armenian leader on Armenia's upcoming role as host of the European Political Community Summit, scheduled for spring 2026.

During the call, the two leaders also addressed ongoing Armenia-Türkiye relations and broader regional developments. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue moving forward.

MENAFN05062025000195011045ID1109641267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search