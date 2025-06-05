Azerbaijan Eyes UN Tourism Commission Seat Amid Rising European Interest In Liberated Territories

“It is of great importance for Azerbaijan to be elected as a member of the UN Regional Commission for Tourism for Europe for 2025–2029,” said Kenan Guluzade, who is temporarily acting as the Head of the Office of the State Tourism Agency, in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%