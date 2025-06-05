Metals Creek Returns 1.52% Cu And 8.48 G/T Ag Over 28.8M At The Tillex Copper Project



Mineralized Feldspar Porphyry Intercept of 1.52% Cu & 8.48 g/t Ag over 28.8m incl 2.61% Cu & 14.92 g/t Ag over 13.27m

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the recently completed (See News Release: March 20, 2025) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

This program entailed seven diamond drill holes totaling 909.5 meters (m) in an effort to extend copper mineralization to the north, further define areas of limited to no drilling as well as follow-up on copper mineralization drilled outside the mineralized envelope in the previous drill campaign (See news release February 27, 2025).

TX25-032 was designed to test near surface mineralization as well as the continuity of mineralized feldspar porphyry in an area in which historic drilling did not sample portions of holes due to the very fine grained nature of the copper mineralization, including mineralized feldspar porphyry which contains trace to 3 percent (%) chalcopyrite. This hole collared in mineralized graphitic argillite and returned a down hole intercept of 28.8m (40.5-69.3m) of 1.52% Cu and 8.48g/t Ag. Included in this intersection is a higher grade interval of 2.61% Cu and 14.92g/t Ag over 13.27m (54.03 to 67.3m). Mineralization consists primarily of locally, very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers as well as blebby chalcopyrite. Disseminated pyrite is also present within locally and strongly folded clay altered graphitic argillites. Mineralization within the feldspar porphyry included disseminated to blebby chalcopyrite as well as abundant quartz stringers which also contains minor chalcopyrite. Mineralization within the feldspar porphyry appears to be much more consistent than initially thought historically, especially near the contacts with the altered graphitic argillites.







Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section 135N, TX25-032

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

Additional assays will be released once they have been received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

709-424-1141

Metals Creek Resources Corp

MetalsCreek

Twitter/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook/MetalsCreek







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Metals Creek Resources Corp.