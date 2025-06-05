Jackpot Digital Signs Five Table Agreement With Win-River Resort & Casino

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) ("Jackpot Digital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") to install five of the Company's Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker machines at Win-River Resort & Casino ("Win-River") located in Redding, California, USA. The installation is subject to all customary licensing and regulatory approvals.

Win-River previously ordered three Jackpot Blitz® tables from the Company, but the order was cancelled due to GLI certification delays in 2022. With GLI certification now in place for Jackpot Blitz®, the order has been renewed and increased from three to five tables.

This increased order highlights the growing demand for Jackpot Digital's innovative Jackpot Blitz® poker electronic table games ("ETGs"), reinforcing the Company's leadership in dealerless poker ETGs. The expanded order also reflects Win-River's confidence in the product's ability to enhance its gaming experience and generate greater revenue for its casino operations.

"We are excited to re-engage with Win-River around our revolutionary dealerless poker ETGs," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital Inc. "We look forward to delivering five units to the Win-River property. We view our casino customers as partners and we will work hand-in-hand with Win-River to deliver an unmatched gaming experience to its players."

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated dealerless poker ETG with a fast-paced and highly engaging 75" touchscreen tabletop that combines the excitement of traditional poker with cutting-edge dealerless technology. It offers a range of betting options and allows for a seamless, efficient gaming experience, appealing to both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the U.S. growing, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at .

About Win River Resort & Casino

Win-River Resort & Casino in Redding, California, is a Native American gaming facility owned and operated by the Redding Rancheria. It offers a wide range of entertainment, including 751 slot machines, table games, bingo, and live entertainment. The resort also features a hotel, restaurants, and an outdoor pool.

