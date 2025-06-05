Forty8fifty Labs Honored With Perforce Gliffy Partner Of The Year Award For Largest Individual Cloud Sale

Award recognizes Forty8Fifty labs' leadership in Atlassian Cloud solutions and commitment to driving customer collaboration at scale

ATLANTA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs , the company that innovates to create your differentiation, today announced it has been named Gliffy Partner of the Year in recognition of the largest individual cloud sale of Gliffy, a leading diagramming solution for Confluence from Perforce Software. This prestigious award underscores Forty8Fifty Labs' expertise in delivering high-impact Atlassian ecosystem solutions and its commitment to helping customers modernize and scale collaboration through strategic technology investments.

Gliffy, one of the most widely used diagramming tools in the Atlassian Marketplace, empowers teams to communicate clearly and visually within Confluence. By seamlessly integrating visual thinking into agile workflows, Gliffy helps technical and business teams collaborate more effectively, document processes, and accelerate project delivery.

"Helping organizations maximize value from their Atlassian investments is core to what we do," said Ben Chou, Vice President of Atlassian Sales and Business Development, Forty8Fifty Labs. "We're proud to partner with Gliffy to deliver solutions that simplify collaboration and improve visibility across teams. Earning this award validates the trust customers place in us to help them succeed in their cloud journey."

Forty8Fifty Labs' success with Gliffy stems from its deep expertise in Atlassian tools, strong focus on client outcomes, and commitment to tailoring solutions to unique enterprise requirements. Through consultative support, deployment guidance, and proven DevOps best practices, the Forty8Fifty Labs team ensures seamless adoption and value realization.

"We are excited to recognize Forty8Fifty Labs as our Partner of the Year for delivering the largest individual cloud sale of Gliffy," said Andy Bryl, Director of Partner Management and Business Development, Gliffy. "Their ability to understand customer needs and deliver the right solution at scale truly sets them apart. We value their partnership and look forward to continued growth together."

The Gliffy Partner of the Year Award further solidifies Forty8Fifty Labs' reputation as a trusted Atlassian partner and premier provider of cloud-forward solutions that empower innovation and digital transformation.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the company that innovates to create your differentiation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Verinext , Forty8Fifty Labs specializes in software engineering, data analytics and AI, intelligent automation, Atlassian solutions and resource management services to empower enterprises to innovate and operate at the speed of business. The company's passionate, experienced team is hyper-focused on helping customers set themselves apart for a competitive advantage. Operating across four interlocking principles – build, modernize, manage and secure – Forty8Fifty Labs delivers modern technology solutions for today's digital business. For more information, visit forty8fiftylabs.

