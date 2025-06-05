JIFFY LUBE INTERNATIONAL NAMES DENT QUICK LUBE FRANCHISEE OF THE YEAR
"Jeff epitomizes the attributes the Franchisee of the Year award represents because he and his team at DENT Quick Lube work tirelessly every day to deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Luke Byerly, President of Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "I am so impressed with how hands-on and engaged Jeff is at his service centers and how he goes the extra mile to make his customers – and employees – feel cared for. The results speak for themselves – his car count and repeat customer numbers exceed our system averages."
DENT Quick Lube joined the Jiffy Lube network in December 2020 with two locations. Now, the 8 locations across Oregon and Washington offer a range of automotive services to drivers, including brakes, tires and batteries in addition to the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change. The company continues to look for opportunities to expand its presence and anticipates growing by one to two locations this year.
DENT Quick Lube is also an active contributor to the local communities served by its stores. DENT funds high school activities, including swimming, basketball, band, and supports youth sports teams. In addition, the company shares business successes with employees, who are rewarded with vacations and bonuses when milestones are achieved.
"We're thrilled to win Franchisee of the Year. The award reflects the outstanding work by my partners and incredible employees across all of our stores," added Jeff Edwards, owner and operator of DENT Quick Lube. "Joining the Jiffy Lube system less than five years ago has proven to be a great decision, and I look forward to continued growth in the future and doing what we can to provide excellent service in the communities in which we operate."
Founded over 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.
