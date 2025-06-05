New SMART Displays Offer Compact Power And TAA Compliance At Infocomm 2025

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies , the inventor of the SMART Board®, will showcase three exciting new products: the SMART Board® Mini interactive podium and video conferencing tool; the SMART Board® M Pro High secure series TAA Interactive Display for government and privacy-sensitive industries; and the all-new SMART OneLaunch meeting tool for more seamless, connected hybrid meetings.

These new releases will be seen at InfoComm 2025, taking place from June 7 to 13. SMART Technologies will also host a breakfast and demos of their new product, the SMART Board® Mini, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 12, featuring "mini" breakfast foods and beverages. SMART representatives, including Regional Sales Director Rick Vogel, will be in attendance to showcase how these innovations enhance collaboration in meetings, learning environments, and hybrid workspaces.

New SMART Board Mini Addresses Key Needs in Higher Education and Business

A recent SMART surve of IT directors and professors revealed critical challenges in instructional spaces impacting higher education and businesses:



30% of higher education campuses still use outdated technology: Legacy projectors no longer meet the needs of modern learning environments.

Need for annotation capabilities: The ability to annotate presentations directly is crucial for simplifying complex concepts and making training more interactive. More than half of respondents indicated the need for real-time feedback features: The need for instant feedback emerged as the top priority for engagement in-person and online.

The SMART Board® Mini addresses these needs with robust tools for real-time collaboration, industry-leading, unique to SMART digital inking that can be saved and shared, and high-quality audio and video for hybrid meetings and instruction. Valuable in lecture halls or meeting rooms for interactive presentations, and for personal uses like video conferencing, these features allow presenters to engage more freely with both in-person and remote audiences.

The SMART Board® Mini allows presenters to easily deliver content via:



The ONLY interactive podium with an integrated OPS PC module slot for both Windows and Google-licensed appliances, ensuring that any user can connect and work in a familiar, consistent environment.

Seamless presentations with a complete video conferencing solution that includes a 4K AI-enabled camera, 8-microphone array, 12W sound, and 27" 4K UHD display, driving engagement for both in-person and remote participants.

Bring interactivity anywhere with a single cable connection. Touch and digital ink are enabled on connected secondary screens or projectors, mirroring content to any external display via the integrated HDMI or USB-C output- no extra splitters or switches needed. When paired with a SMART display, both the SMART Board® Mini and the display can interact with content simultaneously for real-time collaboration. Integration with SMART Ink means users can write directly into PDFs and Microsoft Office files like PowerPoint and save them with their notes embedded in the file.

Already in demand from post-secondary institutions across the country, the SMART Board Mini is designed for versatile use as a free-standing display on a table or desk, with options for mounting on monitor arms or embedding in lecterns.

"I am thrilled about the collaborative, connected opportunities that the SMART Board® Mini has for users," says Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies. "As a complete video conferencing solution with video in and out capabilities, as well as industry-leading touch and ink, the SMART Board® Mini delivers a solution for collaborating no matter where the audience is. It's the only interactive podium available with an integrated OPS PC module slot; there is simply nothing else on the market that offers what we do at SMART."

Pre-orders for the new SMART Board® Mini are now available.

TAA-Compliant Interactive Display Offers High Secure Interactivity

Also being showcased at InfoComm is the new SMART Board M Pro High secure series TAA interactive display.

Designed to meet the stringent security requirements of the U.S. Trade Agreements Act (TAA) mandated by judicial, executive, and legislative branches, as well as the military and high-security industries, the M Pro High secure series TAA has already garnered significant interest from various government agencies. It offers interactive tools that help attract, recruit, and retain top talent while maintaining robust cybersecurity and uncompromising security standards. This makes it ideal for secure private facilities, federal government installations, and defense environments where wireless connectivity and OS-based vulnerabilities are strictly prohibited.

Key features of this display include:



Enhanced security features: purpose-built to have no embedded OS, no mic-array, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi, and no USB mass-transfer to reduce security vulnerabilities.

TAA compliance: ensures compatibility with government procurement standards, and privacy requirements.

4K Ultra HD resolution: for high-quality visuals.

SMART Ink: the only inking software that allows for writing directly into PDFs and Microsoft Office files like PowerPoint, Word, Excel and OneNote, and overtop of browsers, and into other applications (unlike competitors' acetate layer).

SMART's industry-leading touch technology: lets multiple users to write, erase, and interact at the same time without interfering with one another. Integration with JWIC, NIPR, SIPR, and KVM to streamline government workflows.

Quicker Business Collaboration with SMART OneLaunch, powered by Airtame

Designed for simplicity and consistency, SMART OneLaunch, powered by Airtame, is an innovative gateway to hybrid meetings – enabling users to securely join meetings with just a tap, eliminating the need for extra setup or expensive hardware. Unlike competitors, SMART OneLaunch delivers a consistent experience across Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex without the hassle of configuring separate apps. It integrates with the cloud, so meetings are clearly displayed and ready to be joined from the SMART Board.

Users can securely share content, annotate documents with digital ink, and interact with apps using touch. Whether attendees are in the room or remotely, SMART OneLaunch provides a consistent experience.

See SMART's latest solutions at InfoComm 2025. Visit SMART's meeting room to experience the SMART Board® Mini, M Pro High secure display and SMART OneLaunch, check out the Mini and QX at TD SYNNEX's booth, and see SMART OneLaunch in action at Airtame's booth.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users worldwide since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusion, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE SMART Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED