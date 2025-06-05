Museums Of Illusions San Diego Debuts In Gaslamp Quarter
"San Diego is a city that celebrates innovation, imagination, and learning – making it a natural fit for our growth on the West Coast," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "We look forward to integrating within the local community and being part of the exciting evolution of the downtown area's cultural scene."
Museum hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with final admission one hour before closing. Walk-in tickets* with flexible entry times are $43, while walk-ins at a scheduled time for visitors over 13 are $35, children 5-12 are $30, and military and seniors are $32. Teachers and educators receive free walk-in admission, and group tickets receive a 15% discount on walk-in price. The museum also offers an ideal venue for group outings, special events, team-building activities, and field trips, which can be pre-booked through the website. To purchase tickets, visit .
*Ticketing restrictions: Children ages 4 and under are free entry, but need a ticket to reserve the time slot. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Teachers are entitled to free entry with valid school ID and are limited to one free ticket per visit/day.
Media Contact
[email protected]
619-342-9386
SOURCE Museum of Illusions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment