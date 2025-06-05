Museums Of Illusions San Diego Debuts In Gaslamp Quarter

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than 80 exhibits throughout the 10,000 square-foot space, including mind-bending optical illusions, 3D holograms and interactive illusion rooms, are sure to captivate locals and visitors alike. San Diego's coastal tradition is celebrated through one-of-a-kind exhibits like a surf-themed reverse room and a surfer riding the waves with "following eyes," while visitors can experience the thrill of walking on the façade of Old Town's iconic Colorado House. Additional must-see exhibits include the Vortex Tunnel, Infinity Room, Ames Room and signature anti-gravity installations.

"San Diego is a city that celebrates innovation, imagination, and learning – making it a natural fit for our growth on the West Coast," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "We look forward to integrating within the local community and being part of the exciting evolution of the downtown area's cultural scene."

Museum hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with final admission one hour before closing. Walk-in tickets* with flexible entry times are $43, while walk-ins at a scheduled time for visitors over 13 are $35, children 5-12 are $30, and military and seniors are $32. Teachers and educators receive free walk-in admission, and group tickets receive a 15% discount on walk-in price. The museum also offers an ideal venue for group outings, special events, team-building activities, and field trips, which can be pre-booked through the website. To purchase tickets, visit .

*Ticketing restrictions: Children ages 4 and under are free entry, but need a ticket to reserve the time slot. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Teachers are entitled to free entry with valid school ID and are limited to one free ticket per visit/day.

