Motto Mortgage Catalpa House Now Open In Alabama

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Alabama market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Birmingham, Alabama. Motto Mortgage Catalpa House is now open and serving all markets throughout the Yellowhammer State.

Motto Mortgage Catalpa House is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Jake Alu. Jake jumpstarted his career as a student athlete playing college baseball at Boston College where he went on to earn a degree in Business Management before being drafted by The Washington Nationals in 2019. After retiring from professional baseball earlier this year, Jake has hung up his baseball cap to take on a new venture – helping his clients hit a home run on finding and financing their dream homes.

"Motto Mortgage Catalpa House offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Birmingham," said Jake Alu. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Emmanuel Lazcano will serve as a loan originator and Director of Operations for the office. Emmanuel brings nearly a decade of experience in mortgage lending and real estate, with a strong background in mortgage operations, compliance, and building teams. His deep expertise in investor-focused products, including DSCR loans and Home Equity Investments, allows him to help clients structure smart, efficient financing strategies that align with their long-term goals. Emmanuel is committed to providing an outstanding borrower experience by leveraging technology and innovative loan products to streamline the process. His dedication to transparency, service, and sustainable growth, makes him a key asset to the Motto Mortgage Catalpa House team.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Catalpa House can be reached at (205) 204-0246. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Catalpa House:

Motto Mortgage Catalpa House (NMLS #2704559) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Alabama, located at 1 Perimeter Park S., Suite 100 N #118, Birmingham, AL 35243. To learn more, please visit or call (205) 204-0246.

Jake Alu, NMLS #2680350

Emmanuel Lazcano, NMLS #1776786

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

