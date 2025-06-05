Oberon, A Division Of Chatsworth Products (CPI), To Showcase Cisco-Specific Wireless Mounting Solutions At Cisco Live 2025
SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberon, a Cisco Select Developer Partner, will highlight its latest wireless access point enclosures and mounting solutions designed specifically for Cisco Wireless Access Points, at Cisco Live! 2025 taking place June 8-12 in San Diego.
At Cisco Live! Oberon will be showing suspended ceiling, hard ceiling, open ceiling, and wall mounting solutions; as well as public venue, industrial, warehouse, and outdoor enclosure and mounting solutions for the new CW9176I, CW9178I and other Cisco access points.
Oberon is the leader in secure and aesthetic mounting solutions for wireless access points. Oberon products have helped thousands of end users, network designers, integrators, and managed service providers seamlessly integrate wireless infrastructure into any venue. Oberon products are used where physical security, network availability, and wireless coverage are paramount.
"We are committed to helping customers integrate wireless networks into any venue with the desired physical security, performance, aesthetic elements, and serviceability," said Jeff O'Bryan, director, Strategic Partnerships, Oberon. "Our Cisco-specific solutions provide a clear pathway for supporting current and future generations of Cisco Wireless access points, including Wi-Fi 7."
Visit Chatsworth Products and Oberon in Booth #2843 at Cisco Live 2025 to see firsthand how Oberon simplifies wireless deployments and supports next-generation connectivity.
For more information, visit .
About Oberon
Oberon, a division of Chatsworth Products (CPI), is a leading designer and manufacturer of enclosures and mounting solutions for wireless access points, antennas, and other networking equipment. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Oberon solutions help ensure optimal wireless performance while preserving the integrity and aesthetics of the environment.
Contact
Maren Price
Chatsworth Products
612-387-5115
[email protected]
