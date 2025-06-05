The Reunion Project Launches Inaugural AWARE LTS Leadership Academy On HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AWARE - which stands for- is an innovative leadership development program created by and for long-term survivors. The academy provides intensive training, mentorship, and peer support to empower participants to lead advocacy efforts, shape policy, and build inclusive, resilient communities.

A new initiative cultivates the next generation of leaders from within the community of HIV long-term survivors

"Now more than ever, we must invest in leaders who can navigate a changing landscape while centering the lived experiences of those aging with HIV," said Jeff Berry, Executive Director of The Reunion Project. "AWARE is a powerful step toward that future."

The inaugural cohort brings together long-term survivors from across the U.S. for a four-module, virtual training program that covers leadership development, storytelling, advocacy, and community engagement.

"For too long, long-term survivors have been left out of critical conversations about aging, HIV, and health equity," said Larry Bryant, Senior Program Manager at The Reunion Project. "The AWARE Academy is a direct investment in their leadership. It prepares them to sit at decision-making tables, influence policy, and hold systems accountable to the communities they are meant to serve."

About The Reunion Project:

Founded in 2015, The Reunion Project is dedicated to supporting individuals who have lived through the initial phases of the AIDS epidemic and are now long-term survivors of HIV. The project fosters community, resilience, and shared experiences, aiming to address the unique needs of this group and advocate for systemic changes.

For more information go to reunionproject or email [email protected] .

SOURCE The Reunion Project