Learning Named Overall E-Learning Company Of The Year In 7Th Annual Edtech Breakthrough Awards Program

Learning helps students gain essential skills to safely and proficiently navigate the digital world. The platform's lesson library includes videos, games, and auto-scoring assessments with prebuilt lesson plans and learning paths – all customizable and automated with optional extensions to dive deeper.

"Only about a quarter of 5th and 8th graders are proficient in digital skills, impacting their educational journey and falling short of the high digital skills competency modern jobs require," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Learning helps students develop healthy and proficient relationships with technology, improving academic outcomes, developing practical life skills, and ensuring success in the digital world. With the explosion of AI in education, learning AI through interactive, engaging lessons helps students gain the skills needed to succeed while also fostering healthy relationships with technology – essential as AI continues to shape their education and everyday lives."

The flagship product, EasyTech, offers classroom flexibility, which encompasses all facets of digital literacy including AI; identifying fake news; creating with apps and tools; safely leveraging the power of the internet; and digital citizenship. EasyTech K-12 Digital Literacy & Citizenship curriculum includes a rich library of lessons, aligned to ISTE and state standards, which can be customized for district technology standards and implementation

Learning's coding and computational thinking curriculum, EasyCode, equips students with critical thinking, programming and design skills. Whether or not they grow up to be computer scientists, EasyCode provides students the ability to understand algorithms, app development, computer programming, design skills and how the internet works.

"We often think of students as digital natives, but the reality is, they are cell phone natives and we can't leave their relationship with technology to chance. In our fast-evolving AI era, we must help students build the knowledge and skills they'll need to use technology responsibly, safely, and effectively. And, we aren't just talking about preparing them for a digital economy. Students must be able to navigate technology well to succeed in school today, whether that's taking an assessment -- which is predominantly online -- or building healthy habits in their personal life," said Lisa O'Masta, CEO of Learning. "We're honored to be recognized this year, as schools across the country are having critical and timely conversations about the skills students need to thrive today, and throughout their lives."

The Company has recently launched AI lessons for students and educators to engage in interactive AI learning experiences that help children master safe and ethical AI practices. Interactive learning experiences simplify complex subjects, making AI engaging and accessible in exploring how AI works; builds critical-thinking skills for mastering AI prompts; teaches practical skills with real life AI applications; covers topics such as how to spot AI biases.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About Learning

Learning is dedicated to empowering educators to integrate technology instruction, foster academic progress, instill a healthy relationship with technology, and broaden opportunities for K-12 students – regardless of background. Founded in 1999, the company partners with millions of students, educators, district administrators and state legislators to bridge the digital learning gap and ensure every learner has the skills to successfully navigate in and out of the classroom. Learning has earned more than 30 industry awards including the Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning" and ISTE Best of Show.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations.

