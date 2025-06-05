CINEO LIGHTING UNVEILS LYNX LED LIGHT BARS AT CINE GEAR EXPO LOS ANGELES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With the Cineo LYNX, we're not just introducing a new light; we're empowering lighting professionals with an entirely new creative toolkit," said Chuck Edwards, Head of Cineo. "LYNX is a huge step up from your typical linear fixtures, and adding full pixel-mapping means lighting pros can cook up some seriously cool, dynamic effects for their shoots."

A key innovation, the IP68-rated Cineo LYNX 2 and 4 are Cineo's first fully submersible LED lights, designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, including extreme weather. These lightweight yet powerful fixtures (110W for 2', 220W for 4') utilize full-color, high-quality LEDs and feature lens tray options from full diffusion to a 15°.

In addition to their compact size, the Cineo LYNX bars feature a modular design for easy customization and are fully pixel-mappable, increasing creative possibilities for image-based lighting applications. Users can also conveniently power multiple LYNX bars with a choice of three LYNX power supplies (2000W, 1000W, and 500W).

The Cineo LYNX joins Cineo's full collection of lighting products, including the Quantum series (Quantum II, Quantum Studio, Quantum Ladder), the Reflex Series (R10 and R15), and the LB800. Cineo StageLynx OS, a standard feature on most Cineo light fixtures, also provides digital control and a seamless user experience through the light's touchscreens or via the Cineo StageLynx App.

Cineo lights have been utilized on numerous television series and feature films including Wicked, Bel Air, HACKS, Suits LA, the Peacock series Ted, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and the upcoming Wicked: For Good.

Cineo Lighting is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

