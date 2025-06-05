Tpx Awarded National Cooperative Purchasing Contract By Equalis Group
AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract by Equalis Group. The competitively solicited agreement-facilitated by Region 10 Education Service Center and The Cooperative Council of Governments (CCOG)-is now available to public sector organizations across the United States.
This award streamlines access to TPx's services for government agencies, educational institutions, and other eligible organizations, eliminating the need for time-consuming procurement processes.
Equalis Group's cooperative contract opens the door to a wide range of TPx's industry-leading managed services, including:
-
Cybersecurity solutions that defend against ever-evolving threats
Managed connectivity and SD-WAN for optimized network performance
Unified communications to power seamless collaboration
Business continuity tools that keep operations moving during disruptions
With this contract in place, Equalis Group members can act fast, stay compliant, and stretch their budgets while tapping into TPx's decades of public sector expertise.
About TPx
TPx is your sidekick for smart IT: helping you connect, secure, and grow your business with confidence. With decades of experience, we deliver managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of your IT. Visit for more.
About Equalis Group
Equalis Group is a national public sector purchasing cooperative that develops and administers a diverse portfolio of cooperative purchasing programs for a wide array of products and services. Each program provides members with a legal and compliant exemption to the traditional bid/RFP process and the ability to configure the solution that best meets their needs at the lowest total cost. Learn more at .
SOURCE TPxWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment