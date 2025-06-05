Tpx Awarded National Cooperative Purchasing Contract By Equalis Group

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract by Equalis Group. The competitively solicited agreement-facilitated by Region 10 Education Service Center and The Cooperative Council of Governments (CCOG)-is now available to public sector organizations across the United States.

This award streamlines access to TPx's services for government agencies, educational institutions, and other eligible organizations, eliminating the need for time-consuming procurement processes.

Equalis Group's cooperative contract opens the door to a wide range of TPx's industry-leading managed services, including:



Cybersecurity solutions that defend against ever-evolving threats

Managed connectivity and SD-WAN for optimized network performance

Unified communications to power seamless collaboration Business continuity tools that keep operations moving during disruptions

With this contract in place, Equalis Group members can act fast, stay compliant, and stretch their budgets while tapping into TPx's decades of public sector expertise.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT: helping you connect, secure, and grow your business with confidence. With decades of experience, we deliver managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of your IT. Visit for more.

About Equalis Group

Equalis Group is a national public sector purchasing cooperative that develops and administers a diverse portfolio of cooperative purchasing programs for a wide array of products and services. Each program provides members with a legal and compliant exemption to the traditional bid/RFP process and the ability to configure the solution that best meets their needs at the lowest total cost. Learn more at .

SOURCE TPx

