VERSES® Announces Major Global Investment Firm Upgrades To Geniustm Enterprise Based On Early Project Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces that a major global investment firm has converted to an enterprise contract with the Company on the basis of the results achieved during its participation in the Company's Genius beta program.

This firm validated Genius beta in early 2025 and based on the initial results, it has signed up for a renewable enterprise license, which provides it with access to unlimited inferences. The contract contains provisions for outcome-based pricing in the future, after an initial period of fixed payments.

Genius, which uses active inference models and techniques that are particularly well-suited to handling complex, layered reasoning, is being explored to be used as an alternative to current AI.

“We are thrilled at the early results of Genius and believe that the migration from the Genius beta program to the Genius commercial Enterprise version is a strong vote of confidence in Genius' potential,” said Michael Wadden, VERSES' Chief Commercial Officer.“We are excited by the opportunity to unlock significant business value with one of the largest global financial institutions as we begin to scale Genius into the market.”

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company focused on building next-generation intelligent software systems modelled after the wisdom and genius of nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, the Company's flagship product, Genius,TM is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

Press Inquiries: ...

Investor Relations Inquiries

James Christodoulou, Chief Financial Officer

... , +1(212)970-8889

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating to the potential of Genius to provide value to clients.

The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that such plans will be completed as proposed or at all. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.