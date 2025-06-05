Next-Generation Solar Cell Market To Reach USD 14.11 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Efficient And Sustainable Energy Solutions Globally SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 3.31 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 14.11 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 19.94% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Material Type (Transceivers, Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), Amorphous Silicon (a-Si), Gallium-Arsenide (GaAs), Torsion Cables)
. By Installation (On Grid, Off Grid)
. By End User Industry (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utilities, Others)
Purchase Single User PDF of Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Report (20% Discount) @
Which Material Type Segment Led the Next-Generation Solar Cell Market in 2024?
By Material Type
In 2024, Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) holds the largest market share at 33.8% owing to its low cost, ease of fabrication and high efficiency especially in utility-scale PV systems. It continues to lead and command the market because of constant efficiency improvements and low production cost.
Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) is expected to experience the highest CAGR over 2025-2032, due to the its ability to be cost-effective, flexibility, and higher energy conversion efficiency which is expected to contribute to broader application in residential and commercial sector over the forecast period.
By Installation
In 2024, the on-grid segment dominated with a 74.1% share, favored for its connection to the main power grid and the ability to sell excess energy back to utilities, making it cost-effective and reliable. Driven by the global shift toward renewable energy, on-grid systems are widely adopted across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
Off-grid systems, crucial for energy autonomy in remote and underserved areas, are expected to see the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, supported by growing demand in developing regions and advances in battery storage technology.
Which Sector Leads the Next-Generation Solar Cell Market?
By End User Industry
In 2024, the utility sector led the next-generation solar cell market with a 46.5% share, on account of economic viability, sustainable goal along with government financial support in the context of large solar farms. Utilities depend on solar to help meet rising demand and cut emissions.
From 2025 to 2032, the residential sector is expected to grow fastest due to rising energy costs, driven by higher energy prices, greater climate concerns, on-going panel efficiency gains, a reduced cost to install, more energy-storage competition, and greater governmental incentives to foster homeowner energy independence.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Hanwha Q CELLS Oxford Photovoltaics Heliatek LONGi Green Energy JinkoSolar JA Solar Trina Solar First Solar SunPower Corporation Hanergy
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Next-Generation Solar Cell Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Regional Insights and Growth Trends in the Next-Generation Solar Cell Market
Recent Developments:
- In May 2025, Hanwha Q Cells has the goal of mass-producing tandem solar cells by 2027 following international IEC and UL certifications. That makes it the first company to overtake Chinese competitors in the next generation of solar technology. In September 2024, Oxford PV has started commercial rollout of its record-holding perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar panels, up to 20% more efficient than conventional panels. It's a significant advancement in solar efficiency that could help speed up worldwide decarbonization efforts.
T able o f Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Next-Generation Solar Cell Market, by Material Type
8. Next-Generation Solar Cell Market, by Installation
9. Next-Generation Solar Cell Market, by End User Industry
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. ConclusionCONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment