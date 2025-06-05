Next-Generation Solar Cell Market To Reach USD 14.11 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Efficient And Sustainable Energy Solutions Globally SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Next-Generation Solar Cell Market size was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.94% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Clean Energy Demand, Tech Advances, and Supportive Policies are Driving the Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Growth

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market is expanding at a rapid pace thanks to the growing need for clean, sustainable energy, along with progress in solar technology such as perovskite and tandem cells. Offering enhanced efficiency, building integration, and applications in windows, facades, and rooftops, such cells are attractive to both residential and commercial users. Laboratory yields of over 30% for tandem perovskite-silicon cells are promising beyond conventional Si-cells.

In the U.S., the market is estimated to reach USD 0.64 billion by 2024, with the CAGR of 19.38% over the forecast period, as a result of trends, such as urbanization, uptake of smart home solar, corporate sustainability targets and supportive state policies. The Inflation Reduction Act's USD 369 billion clean energy investment package also spurs innovation and deployment in this area around the world.

Which region is expected to dominate the Next-Generation Solar Cell market in the future?

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 41.2% in the next-generation solar cell market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. This growth is fueled by a fast-paced urbanization, growing industrialization; along with strong government support – though subsidies, tax benefits, and net metering.

China, which has ambitious renewable targets and is making huge investments in solar manufacturing, is leading the region

North America, led by the U.S., also holds a significant share, due to clean energy demand, government incentives and advanced solar R&D.

Europe maintains a solid share, with Germany at the forefront, driven by sustainability targets and policy assistance.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are poised for rapid growth owing to large solar potential, escalating energy demand, and surging renewable investments.

