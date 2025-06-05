The Realreal Expands To Summit, New Jersey With New Store Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUMMIT, N.J., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, proudly announces the opening of its newest store in Summit, New Jersey. This marks The RealReal's 16th store nationwide and a continued expansion in the tri-state area, bringing expert-authenticated luxury resale to the vibrant Summit community.

Designed to be as inspiring as it is shoppable, the Summit store blends sustainability and luxury with a deep, moody palette of burgundy and brass tones, contrasted by light wood flooring and a glowing statement fixture for a warm yet elevated feel. In a tribute to New Jersey's legacy in textiles and embroidery, The RealReal partnered with textile artist Kiva Motnyk of Thompson Street Studio to create a one-of-a-kind installation, celebrating craftsmanship and artistry. A curated mix of vintage furniture, art, and décor completes the space, making it a true destination for both shopping and inspiration.

The RealReal's Chief Merchandising Officer, Samantha McCandless says“We've been running pop-up events here for years and have built an incredible community of consignors and luxury shoppers. Given the demand, it only made sense to put down roots with a permanent store - a new way for us to connect and grow in the Northeast.”

Store Offerings:



Consignment Services: In-store experts provide personalized consultations and valuations for handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and designer fashion.

Luxury Authentication & Appraisals: Specialists evaluate and authenticate high-value items, helping consignors understand their worth in the resale market. Curated Shopping Experience: A constantly refreshed selection of authenticated luxury goods ensures a unique shopping experience with every visit.



Store Details:



Address: 20 Beechwood Road, Summit, NJ

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Size: 3,000 sq. ft. Ground Floor



For more information or to book a consignment appointment, visit

About The RealReal:

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 38 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists, and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home-in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Other Store and Luxury Consignment Office Locations:

The RealReal's locations span key markets across the country, offering unique consignment and shopping experiences in Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA (Melrose, Brentwood); Manhasset, NY; Marin, CA; Miami, FL (Design District); Newport Beach, CA; Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY (Madison Ave, Midtown Luxury Consignment Office, and SoHo); Palm Beach, FL; Palo Alto, CA; San Francisco, CA (Luxury Consignment Office).

Press Contact:

