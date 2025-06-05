St. Johns Rivership Co. And Orlando Character Events Announce Themed Dining Cruises

New Cruises with Character Themes Announced on the Barbara-Lee

Character Cruise Calendar

Character Cruises Continued

St. Johns Rivership Co. announces a new partnership with Orlando Character Events that will bring family-friendly themed dining cruises to downtown Sanford.

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- St. Johns Rivership Co. is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Orlando Character Events that will bring immersive, family-friendly themed dining cruises to downtown Sanford once a month for the remainder of 2025.

Launching this June aboard the beloved Barbara-Lee, Central Florida's only authentic paddlewheel riverboat, this collaboration promises to deliver unforgettable evenings filled with interactive entertainment, costumed characters, and specially curated drinks-all set against the scenic backdrop of the St. Johns River.

Each themed cruise will offer a unique experience, from fairy tale adventures and superhero gatherings to seasonal holiday spectacles. These monthly events are designed for guests of all ages and will blend the nostalgic charm of river cruising with the magic of live performance.

“We're excited to partner with Orlando Character Events to bring a fresh wave of fun and creativity to the Sanford waterfront,” said Michelle Wyatt, Owner of St. Johns Rivership Co.“These themed cruises are a natural extension of our mission to provide memorable experiences on the river, and we can't wait to welcome families, locals, and visitors aboard.” Orlando Character Events, known for its high-quality interactive entertainment and professional costumed performers, shares in the excitement.“We're thrilled to team up with such a historic and iconic vessel,” said Jess Dinius, Founder of Orlando Character Events.“Combining our characters and storytelling with the beauty and history of the Barbara-Lee will create truly one-of-a-kind moments for everyone on board.”

The first themed cruise, Frozen in Summer, will include Queen Elsa, Princess Anna and Kristoff and will set sail June 29 with tickets available now at .

Future cruises in 2025 include the following:

Frozen in Summer – June 29

Join Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Kristoff for a magical afternoon cruise filled with music, laughter, and wintry wonder aboard the beautiful Barbara-Lee!

Christmas in July – July 12

Celebrate the magic of the holidays early aboard our Christmas in July Cruise - featuring a special guest appearance by Santa Claus himself!

Operation Hero Harbor with Marvel Characters – July 27

Join us for a thrilling Marvel-themed evening aboard the Barbara Lee, where guests step into the role of new S.H.I.E.L.D. recruits during an exclusive 3-hour dinner cruise.

Lights of the Lagoon – August 24

Step aboard the Barbara-Lee for Lights of the Lagoon, a one-of-a-kind floating fairytale dinner cruise featuring Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Shellabration – October 13

Join Ariel, Moana, and Princess Anna for a fun-filled afternoon of music, dancing, and interactive entertainment aboard the charming Barbara Lee riverboat.

Twisted Tales – A Villains Cabaret – October 26

Delight in a devilishly good time as Ursula, the Evil Queen, and Cruella de Vil take the stage to reclaim their stories and reimagine their endings-with sass, song, and a healthy dose of mischief.

Princess Tea Party – November 9

You're cordially invited to step into a world of elegance, music, and fairy tale magic on our special Princess Character 2-Hour Tea Party Cruise aboard the charming Barbara Lee.

Wicked Musical Experience – November 16

Step into the world of Oz for an unforgettable afternoon aboard the Barbara Lee during this Wicked-themed 3-hour lunch cruise. Join Glinda, Elphaba, and Fiyero for a spellbinding experience packed with music, magic, and theatrical flair.

Grouch Lunch Cruises – November 30, December 21

Join the Grouch, Cindy-Lou Who, and Martha May for an unforgettable Holiday Lunch, packed with laughter, live music, dancing, and heartwarming holiday cheer.

Michelle Wyatt

St Johns Rivership Co

+1 443-655-3070

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.