Biopharmaceutical Cmos Market 20252034: Key Insights On Size, Growth Drivers, Trends & Competitive Landscape

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market?

The biopharmaceutical CMO market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $24.81 billion in 2024 to $28.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, globalization, rise in healthcare expenditure, regulatory support, increased research funding.

What Does The Future Hold For The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market?

Looking forward, the growth trajectory seems more promising. The biopharmaceutical CMO market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $48.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in telehealth and remote trials, global health initiatives, rise in disposable income, global health initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced therapies dominance, digitalization and industry 4.0, continuous manufacturing, sustainability and green practices.

What's Sparking The Growth Of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market?

So, it's evident that the market is growing, but what factors are propelling this growth? A key driver is predominantly the increase in geriatric population. Those aged over 60 years are more likely to suffer a heart attack, a stroke, or develop coronary heart disease and heart failure than younger counterparts. Advances in healthcare, declining birth rates, and the aging of the baby boomer generation are driving an increase in the geriatric population. This, in turn, is driving demand for biopharmaceutical therapies targeting age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders. Biopharmaceutical CMOs are aiding this initiative by providing specialized manufacturing capabilities for complex biologics and personalized medicines tailored to address these needs. To illustrate, in January 2024, according to the Population Reference Bureau, a US-based non-profit organization, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050.

Who Are The Key Players In The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market?

Exploring the industry landscape, critical players have been identified. These include Lonza Group AG, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Samsung Biologics, WuXi AppTec, Catalent, Inc., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Boehringer Ingelheim, Recipharm AB, AGC Biologics, CMC Biologics, KBI Biopharma, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Aenova Group, Synlogic, Inc., MedImmune AstraZeneca, BioLife Sciences, Bio-Xcellence Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, PCI Pharma Services, AltheaDx, Daxor Corporation, Genomatica, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Juno Therapeutics Celgene, Medpace, Celerion, Evonik Industries AG.

Do We Foresee Any Emerging Trends?

Looking at the technological front, we observe an emerging trend. The gravitation towards technology is prevalent in the biopharmaceutical CMO market. Major companies in the biopharmaceutical CMO market are advancing in their new technologies and research and development using IoT. A vast amount of data can be produced by sensors, actuators, and other components integrated into manufacturing machinery and networked computer systems. The data can be analyzed for insights and opportunities to increase production efficiency, automate monitoring and controlling tasks, and enable adaptable manufacturing systems.

How Is The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmented?

As we delve deeper, the biopharmaceutical CMO market can be categorized by product into Biologics and Biosimilars, by source into mammalian and non-mammalian and by service into manufacturing, fill and finish operations, analytical and QC studies, and packaging. The subsegments defined by Biologics and Biosimilars are monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, biosimilar recombinant proteins, biosimilar insulins, biosimilar growth hormones, respectively.

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market?

Zooming out to a regional lens, the biopharmaceutical CMO market shows geographical variations. Dominating this landscape, in 2024, was North America. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience accelerated growth moving ahead. The regions covered in the biopharmaceutical CMO market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has delivered comprehensive, data-rich research and insights in over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies, equipping you with the information you need to stay ahead in the game with 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leaders.

