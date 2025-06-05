Celebrating Success, JN Roofing & Contracting Wins 2025 Threebestrated® Award As Expert Roofers In Barrie

JN Roofing & Contracting

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quality is not just a word, but a commitment to excellence. It includes consistent customer satisfaction, fine craftsmanship, high ethical standards, and continuous improvement-all of which define a truly successful business.Delivering high-quality services requires a full-fledged commitment. JN Roofing, a Barrie-based roofing company has illustrated this commitment by consistently delivering quality services to the community and earned the prestigious ThreeBestRatedaward for 2025 to become one of the top-performing roofing companies in that region.Upon winning the award, the JN Roofing team is over the moon and celebrates this recognition which stands as a testament to their unwavering excellence.Reason Behind the Success of JN Roofing & ContractingEarning the ThreeBestRatedaward is not a cakewalk, as every business has to undergo a strict 50-Point Inspection to be selected as a top in the business. A noteworthy point is that JN Roofing has been surpassing the criteria since 2019 with their exceptional performance and consistently securing the spot.JN Roofing & Contracting is an independently owned company, built on strong ethics and a commitment to adding value to the community. They have 100 years of combined experience and hold all the necessary licenses and insurance.They have employed skilled, knowledgeable and extensively trained staff to carry out roofing projects of any size. Over the years, they have successfully completed over 2,500 projects. All of their roofing projects reflect their professionalism, reliability, integrity, and timely completion. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, they use high-quality roofing materials, which allow them to guarantee fine craftsmanship and installations backed up by 50 years of warranty on Shingles and 15 years on workmanship.Considering Ontario's weather, JN Roofing offers emergency services 24/7/365. These things make them a trusted partner when it comes to roofing, not just in Barrie, but also beyond Central and Northern Ontario.“We understand the pride of ownership and how a stylish and well-maintained roof adds value to your home and the neighborhood, because we are your neighbors too!” JN Roofing said through its website.See Why Customers Trust Them!One testimonial reads, "I came into contact with JN Roofing and Contracting through a family friend who suggested (them) to me, and wow, what a great suggestion. They were in and out in less than a day and left my yard absolutely spotless. Extremely professional and respectful to me and my family. Extremely satisfied with the quality of work as well as the way the employees conducted themselves on the job site. Thank you for a job well done."Another satisfied customer has commented, "One of the greatest things about JN Roofing is their AMAZING customer service. They are fast, friendly and proficient in all that they do. I 1,000% recommend them for your next roofing project as you will not be disappointed! Keep up the amazing work!"Yet another customer shared, "Amazing work from start to finish. The quoting process was detailed and accurate. The installers showed up exactly as scheduled and took time to protect the house and surrounding area with tarps. The existing shingles were stripped and the new roof was on, all inside of one day. Aside from a great-looking roof, there was no sign of the crew ever being here. Fantastic work! I couldn't be happier.”JN Roofing offers roof replacement, roof repairs, new roof installations, emergency services, and roof inspections to the community. For detailed information or to get an estimate, visit JN Roofing website .

