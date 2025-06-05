Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: FIR Filed Against RCB, DNA, KSCA Case Handed Over To CID

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: An FIR has been registered against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), event manager DNA, the KSCA Administrative Committee, and others at Cubbon Park Police Station, citing criminal negligence in connection with the Bengaluru stampede tragedy.

The stampede near Chinnaswamny stadium in Bengaluru claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56.

The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that the stampede case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and a special team will be constituted to probe the incident.

According to the state's report, over 2.5 lakh people assembled near Chinnaswamy stadium. Despite extensive arrangements involving 1,380 personnel from Bengaluru City Police and 13 KSRP platoons (325 personnel), the crowd led to a stampede at multiple gates-resulting in 11 deaths and injuries to 56 people.

FIR Against RCB, KSCA

According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bengaluru Stampede Case Transferred to CID

The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that the probe into the stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to India Today report.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed within the CID to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the tragedy.

The Karnataka government has also announced a magisterial inquiry into the stampede, to be conducted by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bangalore City District.

This inquiry is to be completed within 15 days and will examine the causes of the incident, investigate any lapses, and establish accountability, the Siddaramaiah led-government informed the High Court.