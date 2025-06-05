'We Asked Him To Use His Influence': Pakistan Seeks Putin's Help To Solve Ongoing Conflict With India - Report
Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club, Syed Tariq Fatemi, special assistant to Shehbaz Sharif, said he had given Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from the Pakistani PM to Putin.
“Yesterday, I met with Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov. I gave him a letter from our prime minister to Mr. Putin. We asked him to use his influence to make sure that India and Pakistan sit down at the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution,” he said.
Fatemi said that Pakistan is ready to sit down with UN, or any other country along with India to find a solution to the ongoing issues.
“Neighbours cannot live in a situation where war could start at any minute. We've sent officials to neighbouring countries, including the US, the EU, and Russia, to explain that any proposal from any country, the UN, or a neutral state regarding India and Pakistan is open for discussion. We are ready to sit down with them at the negotiating table and let them solve the problem,” special aide Syed Tariq Fatemi was quoted as saying.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
