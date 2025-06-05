Dassault Signs Deal With Tata To Build Rafale Fuselages In India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): French aerospace company Dassault Aviation has signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems marks a significant step forward in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains."This facility represents a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing," a joint statement said Thursday.

Production facility to manufacture key structural sections of Rafale

Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in 2027-28, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month."For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, "This partnership marks a significant step in India's aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems' capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms."

The signing of these contracts reflects Dassault Aviation's strong commitment to India's 'Make in India' and AtmaNirbhar initiatives.

This partnership aims to strengthen India's position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance.

Over the last century, Dassault Aviation has delivered over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) in more than 90 countries.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player for aerospace and defence solutions in India. TASL offers a full range of integrated solutions across: Aerostructures & Aeroengines, Airborne Platforms & Systems, Defence & Security, and Land Mobility.

Tata Advanced Systems has a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms.

Make in India

As part of the 'Atmanirbhar' and Make in India plans, the government launched various schemes, including the production-linked incentive (PLI), in multiple sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain, and reduce dependency on imports.

Defence production in India has surged to historic highs with the government's thrust on the Make in India initiative.

The government invests heavily in defence and aerospace manufacturing, with several defence hubs being set up. Notably, many global companies have either shared or shown intent to share critical defence and aerospace knowledge with India. (ANI)