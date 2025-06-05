Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Hits 1 Lakh Sales Within A Year Of Launch

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ather Energy's Rizta electric scooter has achieved remarkable success, selling 1 lakh units within a year of its launch. Designed for families, the Rizta has boosted Ather's market share and expanded its customer base significantly.

Ather Energy Ltd. has revolutionized electric scooters in India. Ather scooters rank among the best EVs in the country. People are eager to buy them for their quality, mileage, and features. Now, the Rizta electric scooter from the Ather family has set a new record, selling 1 lakh units within a year of its launch.

Launched in April 2024, the Rizta has received a great response from family scooter buyers across India. This has led to a significant increase in Ather's market share. Reaching the 1 lakh sales milestone for Rizta is a momentous occasion. Designed to meet the needs of Indian families, Rizta has played a key role in expanding our reach and connecting with a larger customer base. It has all the qualities a family scooter needs, says Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy.

A spacious and comfortable seat, ample storage, safety features, and systems that make daily commutes easier are all available in Ather's stunning design. In less than a year, Rizta has significantly increased our market share in multiple states, expanded our customer base, and boosted Ather's popularity in states where our presence was limited, says Ravneet Phokela.

As Ather's first family scooter, Rizta expanded Ather's product range and played a key role in serving a larger customer segment in the country. Since increasing deliveries in the second quarter of FY2025, Ather's market share has grown considerably in key states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Rizta is now a buyer favorite, accounting for about 60% of total sales. Its popularity stems from its balance of practical features, smart technology, and comfort. According to vehicle data, Rizta and the Ather 450 series have made Ather the #1 brand in South India in the last quarter of FY25.

To enhance riding enjoyment and comfort, Rizta offers 56 liters of under-seat storage, a spacious and comfortable seat, a wide floorboard, and numerous safety and connectivity features. The Skid Control traction control system, introduced in Rizta, manages motor torque to prevent the scooter from losing traction in tricky areas like gravel, sand, water, or oil.

Other safety features like Tow & Theft Alert notify the owner of unauthorized movement, and the Emergency Stop System flashes the tail light rapidly to alert the vehicle behind when the scooter brakes suddenly.

Additionally, the software-based 'Live Location Sharing' feature, part of Ather Stack 6, lets riders share their location with pre-set contacts in a few clicks, providing added safety in emergencies. Rizta also features Google Maps on the dashboard for easy navigation.