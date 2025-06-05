CM Nitish's Quirky Gesture And Remarks Spark Laughter In Darbhanga Event
While addressing a Smriti Sabha in honour of Shaheed Suraj Narayan Singh at Nehru Stadium, CM Nitish asked, "Where is District Magistrate Kuashal Kishore?" and also made an unusual request to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, drawing laughter from the crowd.
During his speech, CM Nitish announced that the government would fulfil one of the five public demands to install a statue of Shaheed Suraj Narayan Singh and name a local square in his memory.
Following this, he paused and asked from the stage, "Where is the DM? Bechare DM sahab, kahan hain?"
Caught off guard, the DM of Darbhanga hurried from behind the stage, approaching the Chief Minister and registering his presence, much to the amusement of those gathered.
In another unexpected moment, CM Nitish turned towards Deputy CM Chaudhary and, in a peculiar tone, asked him to get up from his chair.
With a smile, the Deputy CM complied and stood up, adding to the comical flavour of the situation.
The Chief Minister's spontaneous and somewhat theatrical interactions sparked waves of laughter among the audience.
While the intent was non-serious, the incident quickly became a topic of social media conversation.
Attendees described the incident as a "rare humorous moment" in an otherwise respectful and ceremonial gathering.
"It was a mix of formality and fun. The CM looked relaxed and was engaging directly with officials and ministers, which we don't see often," said a local who attended the event.
The Smriti Sabha was organised to honour the legacy of freedom fighter Shaheed Suraj Narayan Singh, a respected figure in Bihar's independence movement.
The government's decision to install his statue and rename a square in his memory was widely appreciated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment