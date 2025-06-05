Mining in Motion Highlights Role of Artisanal Small-Scale Miners (ASM)-Large-Scale Miners (LSM) Synergies in Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, June 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

Ghana is making strides towards fostering greater collaboration between Artisanal Small-Scale Miners (ASM) and Large-Scale Miners (LSM), seeking to unlock greater value from the mining industry while creating newfound opportunities for local communities. A discussion at the Mining in Motion 2025 summit highlighted the value of strengthen ASM-LSM synergies, with speakers underscoring the need to promote cooperation among industry stakeholders.

The session – titled Fostering Synergies Between ASM and LSM: Maximizing Gold Value through Collaboration – shed light on the role ASMs play, not only in Ghana but across the broader African continent. ASMs make up a large part of Ghana's mining industry, contributing over 35% to the country's total gold output.

According to Okyere Yaw Ntrama, General Manager, Ahafo Mine at Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, “The ASM industry is labor-intensive but they are also the best producers in terms of driving value for the economy. Formalization and synergies are not only about co-existence but about co-creation of knowledge, equal access and prosperity. When we talk about shared value, we also talk about resources that should be optimally mined. If there are areas that cannot be mined by larger companies, they should be given to small-scale miners.”

Ntrama further explained that through synergies between the ASM and LSM industry, Ghana can optimize mining operations. Specifically, the country can determine areas which are not commercially viable for LSM players, handing them over to ASMs to develop.

Otu Solomon Kwame from the Association of Small-Scale Miners of Ghana, emphasized that,“Sometimes small-scale miners feel neglected by the larger companies. We need to devise policies to make sure these companies are fixed into lasting cooperation. We need to work with mining companies to determine areas that have been determined as [unfeasible]. Those areas can be given to small-scale miners.”

Meanwhile, Edward Bickham, Senior Adviser, World Gold Council, believes that there needs to be greater trust developed between ASM and LSM companies. He stated:“ASMs need to be treated as other stakeholders are: understood and worked with because they are significant. As an LSM, you need to think of the sustainable development of the communities around you. ASM is an important part of livelihoods. There is also the issue of security and collaboration. You need to think about the dynamics and relationships between the two types of miners. There is a huge trust-building initiative that needs to be taken.”

Echoing these remarks, Eduard Cornew, Co-founder & President of Mwamba Mining, emphasized that trust is an imperative part of improving cooperation and accelerating productivity across Ghana's mining sector. Cornew drew attention to the need to create trust between different mining corporations – from small-scale miners to larger corporations.

Beyond Ghana, major mining producers in Africa are turning to regulation to facilitate collaboration across industry players. Jean-Paul Kapongo, Director General, SAEMAPE at the Ministry of Mining of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), explained that, “ It all started in our country with the advent of the mining code and the mining regulations. These two documents provide the possibility and the accessibility to access the DRC's mines.”

The DRC is one of Africa's biggest mineral producers. By promoting synergies between ASM and LSM players, the country seeks to reaffirm its position as global supplier.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.





Mining in Motion Highlights Role of Artisanal Small-Scale Miners (ASM)-Large-Scale Miners (LSM) Synergies in Africa



Downloa



Shar























