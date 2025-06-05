Elysium Therapeutics To Participate In The 2025 BIO International Convention To Discuss Challenge Of Fentanyl Rebound And Rescue Medication Designed For Synthetic Opioids
LYONS, Colo., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Therapeutics , an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral opioids, including synthetic opioids like fentanyl, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention being held June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.
"A major challenge in the opioid overdose crisis is 'fentanyl rebound' requiring re-narcotization, which is the result of a mismatch between the illicit drugs wreaking havoc across our community and the tools our emergency personnel have at their disposal," said Greg Sturmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Elysium Therapeutics. "Currently available rescue medications were not designed for synthetic opioids like fentanyl, so innovation is severely needed to help stem the tide of overdose deaths. We look forward to holding conversations with key industry leaders to discuss how Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal (SOOPRTM) is designed to address this problem, as a potential first-ever, faster-onset, longer-duration opioid rescue therapy specifically intended to treat fentanyl overdose."
During the conference, CEO Greg Sturmer will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing Elysium's SOOPR program, specifically designed to target overdose resulting from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl.
About SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Rescue)
SOOPR (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal) is a rapid-onset, long-acting rescue agent specifically designed to address overdose from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl. SOOPR utilizes a proprietary long-acting naloxone reversal formulation with faster onset kinetics versus Narcan® delivered via long-acting injection (LAI) technology. The technology is designed to rapidly restore respiration and provide 18 – 24 hours of effective opioid blockade to minimize the risk of re-narcotization, while also providing protection from same-day re-use of opioids. SOOPR has been endorsed by first responders and OUD treatment professionals as the effective solution urgently needed to address the global opioid overdose epidemic.
About Elysium Therapeutics
Elysium is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. Elysium is working to establish new standards of safety in the opioid industry by developing SMARTTM (Safer Medicines Alleviate Risks and Trauma) products, first- and best-in-class medicines that address the limitations and dangers associated with opioids and overdose rescue agents to reduce suffering from opioid-use disorder, opioid overdose, and acute pain. Elysium's lead technology, SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal), is a long-acting opioid antagonist specifically designed to address oral synthetic opioid, including fentanyl, overdose. Tens of thousands of unnecessary overdose deaths each year exemplifies the critical shortcomings of currently available rescue agents, including naloxone and nalmefene. In addition, Elysium is developing oral-overdose protected (O2PTM) hydrocodone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. For more information, please visit .
Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Investors
David Irish
(231) 632-0002
[email protected]
Media
Casey McDonald
(646) 577-8520
[email protected]
SOURCE Elysium TherapeuticsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment