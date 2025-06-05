Elysium Therapeutics To Participate In The 2025 BIO International Convention To Discuss Challenge Of Fentanyl Rebound And Rescue Medication Designed For Synthetic Opioids

LYONS, Colo., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Therapeutics , an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral opioids, including synthetic opioids like fentanyl, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention being held June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

"A major challenge in the opioid overdose crisis is 'fentanyl rebound' requiring re-narcotization, which is the result of a mismatch between the illicit drugs wreaking havoc across our community and the tools our emergency personnel have at their disposal," said Greg Sturmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Elysium Therapeutics. "Currently available rescue medications were not designed for synthetic opioids like fentanyl, so innovation is severely needed to help stem the tide of overdose deaths. We look forward to holding conversations with key industry leaders to discuss how Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal (SOOPRTM) is designed to address this problem, as a potential first-ever, faster-onset, longer-duration opioid rescue therapy specifically intended to treat fentanyl overdose."

During the conference, CEO Greg Sturmer will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing Elysium's SOOPR program, specifically designed to target overdose resulting from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl.

About SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Rescue)

SOOPR (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal) is a rapid-onset, long-acting rescue agent specifically designed to address overdose from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl. SOOPR utilizes a proprietary long-acting naloxone reversal formulation with faster onset kinetics versus Narcan® delivered via long-acting injection (LAI) technology. The technology is designed to rapidly restore respiration and provide 18 – 24 hours of effective opioid blockade to minimize the risk of re-narcotization, while also providing protection from same-day re-use of opioids. SOOPR has been endorsed by first responders and OUD treatment professionals as the effective solution urgently needed to address the global opioid overdose epidemic.

About Elysium Therapeutics

Elysium is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. Elysium is working to establish new standards of safety in the opioid industry by developing SMARTTM (Safer Medicines Alleviate Risks and Trauma) products, first- and best-in-class medicines that address the limitations and dangers associated with opioids and overdose rescue agents to reduce suffering from opioid-use disorder, opioid overdose, and acute pain. Elysium's lead technology, SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal), is a long-acting opioid antagonist specifically designed to address oral synthetic opioid, including fentanyl, overdose. Tens of thousands of unnecessary overdose deaths each year exemplifies the critical shortcomings of currently available rescue agents, including naloxone and nalmefene. In addition, Elysium is developing oral-overdose protected (O2PTM) hydrocodone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. For more information, please visit .

