Access Ready Strategic Joins The Disability Rights Education And Defense Fund (DREDF) And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions
Recent Policy Actions and Statements:
June 3, 2025 – DREDF "NO" on Reconciliation Bill Letter to House
June 3, 2025 – 51,000 Americans Will Die Every Year as a Direct Result of Republican Health Plan, New Analysis
May 21, 2025 – GVP Research Funding Letter FY26
Access Ready Strategic is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting digital inclusion and civil rights for all. Its mission is to ensure that accessible information and communications technology (ICT) is recognized as essential-not optional-for people with disabilities.
As the business, government, and nonprofit sectors increasingly rely on digital platforms to deliver goods and services, accessible ICT becomes fundamental to independence, economic opportunity, and civic engagement for millions of Americans.
Access Ready is pleased to support the policies and public positions advanced by our peer organizations and advocates throughout the disability and civil rights communities.
All policy positions and communications of support can be accessed at:
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
Email: [email protected]
Cell: (727) 452-8132
Office: (727) 531-1000
Website:
Press Room:
SOURCE Access Ready Inc.
