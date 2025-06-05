Canaan Palestine Launches Shatta, A Gourmet Chili Sauce That's All Flavor, No Filler
Canaan Palestine's offerings are unlike anything else available in the U.S. market. The olive oil used in Shatta is sourced from trees that are over 2,000 years old, cultivated on ancient limestone terraces surrounded by a diverse array of wild herbs, flowers, and native biodiversity. This natural environment imparts a distinct flavor terroir that reflects centuries of care and coexistence between humans and nature. Many of Canaan's products feature heirloom and wild-foraged ingredients that are native to Palestine. The brand prides itself on a selection of organic, clean-label fine food products that are free from additives, ensuring both authenticity and purity.
At its core, Canaan Palestine is more than a food brand. It's a bridge between ancient agricultural wisdom and modern sustainability, offering consumers a way to support fair trade, ecological balance, and cultural continuity with every purchase. The 20-year-old brand is a movement grounded in sustainable farming, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment. Through direct partnerships with farmer cooperatives, Canaan supports community-led agriculture that nurtures healthy soil, wild biodiversity, and local livelihoods, delivering foods that carry the stories of land, heritage, and people. Every Canaan Palestine product tells a story of sustainability, resilience, and heritage. Rooted in the West Bank and powered by a network of over 2,000 small family farms across 52 villages, Canaan Palestine champions a regenerative approach to agriculture that honors both land and lineage.
About Canaan Palestine
Canaan Palestine is the leading exporter of organic olive oil from Palestine, offering a curated selection of regenerative, Organic Certified , Fair Trade Certified , and USDA Organic foods, including olive oils, heirloom grains, spices, and preserves rooted in Palestinian tradition. Partnering with over 2,000 artisan family farms across 52 villages , Canaan connects small-scale producers to global markets through a model that blends traditional farming with modern supply chains. Its mission is to sustain the livelihoods of Palestine's indigenous farming communities and the ecosystems they steward , while sharing nourishing, ethically made food with the world. Every product reflects Canaan's core values of sustainability, fairness, simplicity, community, craftsmanship, and cultural pride, offering a taste of enduring Palestinian heritage and flavor. Visit canaanpalestine for more information.
