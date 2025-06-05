Lumel Recognized As The Best Overall Vendor With An Outstanding Rating In BPM Partners' Pulse Of Performance Management 2025 Survey

Lumel received outstanding ratings for Budgeting and Financial Planning, Financial Reporting, Customer Support, and excellent ratings for Ease of Use, Operational Planning, Finance Self-Sufficiency, and Performance and Scalability.

The results were announced in a live webcast from Stamford, Connecticut, by Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners, who noted Lumel's unique approach to integrating planning, data management, BI, and consolidation. "Lumel's offerings provide modern EPM choices for organizations ready to plan directly on top of their data platform," said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners. "Their modular and decoupled architecture represents a disruptive shift from traditional EPM solutions, enabling real-time planning and reporting directly within Microsoft Fabric and Power BI. This approach allows business teams to shorten cycle times and scale planning processes without the overhead of complex integrations or data duplication."

Over 3,000 organizations worldwide rely on Lumel to streamline performance management through a unified, cloud-native platform. Designed to meet the rise of native apps on modern data platforms, including Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Fabric, and more, Lumel's product suite enables teams to plan, analyze, and report collaboratively by writing back directly to the data platform while maintaining data security and governance, without the overhead of isolated infrastructure or duplicated data environments.

Gopal Krishnamurthy , Founder and CEO of Lumel, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We're honored to be recognized as the Best Overall Vendor by BPM Partners. It's a strong endorsement of our vision of bringing planning on top of data platforms to be AI-ready by eliminating data silos." Added Krishnamurthy, "We set out to fundamentally rethink planning by embedding it directly into the data platform, eliminating fragmentation, latency, and unlocking real-time collaboration at scale. This recognition reinforces the rapid impact our customers are seeing, and it fuels our commitment to drive the new era of planning and enterprise performance management."

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM/CPM/EPM) and related business intelligence solutions. Forbes has recognized it as one of America's best management consulting firms. The company helps organizations address budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. Vendor-neutral experts guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to BPMPartners . Follow BPM Partners on X @BPMTeam and LinkedIn BPM Partners | LinkedIn .

About Lumel

Lumel is a Strategic Microsoft Fabric and Power BI ISV Partner, serving 3,000+ customers globally with a team of over 300 employees. Lumel helps organizations retire legacy planning, data management, and BI tools by delivering no-code data apps for planning, forecasting, reporting, visualization, and governance-natively in Power BI and Microsoft Fabric. Lumel is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit and follow Lumel on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kit

Lumel

(469)-609-0039

SOURCE Lumel Technologies