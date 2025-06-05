Mission-Driven Organizations Across Five States Partnering With Trepwise To Deepen Impact And Ensure Long-Term Sustainability

New Organizations Under Trepwise's Roster Emphasize Place-based Work

NEW ORLEANS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As mission-driven organizations navigate increasing challenges-from economic headwinds to a shifting policy landscape-many are doubling down on strategic support to stay focused, sustainable and effective. Trepwise , a strategy consulting firm dedicated to unlocking the potential of purpose-driven organizations, is proud to announce new partnerships with five nonprofits across five states.

These long-term engagements reflect a growing trend: nonprofits investing in strategic consulting to scale their missions, deepen community impact, and build lasting resilience.

The five organizations span diverse sectors-including youth empowerment, disaster recovery, neighborhood revitalization, youth development and the arts -yet share a common goal: to grow stronger from the inside out. Through services such as strategic planning, organizational development, capacity building, and leadership coaching, Trepwise is supporting each partner to adapt while staying rooted in purpose.

The new partners include:



Alchemy Inc. (Akron, OH) : Trepwise is working with this youth development nonprofit to develop a multi-year strategic plan to support growth and deepen impact. The engagement is supported in part by Trepwork for Good , Trepwise's corporate social responsibility platform.



Focused Community Strategies (Atlanta, GA) : Trepwise is facilitating an organizational evolution plan to enhance this group's efforts to empower thriving neighborhoods in their home of Historic South Atlanta.



SBP (New Orleans, LA) : To help this disaster recovery organization meet rising demand, Trepwise is strengthening SBP's operations and supporting its national expansion.



Southeast Raleigh Promise (Raleigh, NC) : Trepwise is crafting a multi-year strategic roadmap for this member of the Purpose-Built Network. The engagement will focus on building organizational infrastructure to support the nonprofit's ambitious work around housing, health, cradle-to-career education and economic vitality.

The Electric Lodge (Venice, CA) : Trepwise is helping this community arts and environmental hub develop a multi-year growth plan to increase impact and financial sustainability.

"We're honored to work alongside these passionate leaders and organizations that are stepping up in bold ways to meet the evolving needs of their communities," said Kevin Wilkins , Founder and CEO of Trepwise. "By investing in strategic clarity and strong internal culture, they are not only weathering uncertainty-they're growing through it."

Trepwise's expanding national footprint is rooted in values of collaboration, authenticity and curiosity. With each engagement, the firm helps organizations clarify their purpose, strengthen their operations, and grow their capacity so they can drive meaningful, measurable impact. Learn more at Trepwise .

About Trepwise

Trepwise is a New Orleans-based strategy consulting firm that partners with organizations across sectors to activate their full potential. Through services including strategic planning, organizational development, leadership support and equity-centered facilitation, Trepwise helps clients create actionable plans that inspire and align stakeholders.

