Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund Announces 2025 Recipients And Expands To Include Trade School Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly established trade school award reflects the Fund's founding principle: to honor the legacy of 1973 LHS graduateby recognizing students who demonstrate "strong character, leadership, and community-mindedness"-values that Gary embodied throughout his life as a humanitarian, student leader, and Eagle Scout.

Board Chairperson Tom Wagner and Board Member James Neil , both LHS Class of '73 and classmates of Gary, presented the awards. Speaking from the stage where they once graduated, they reflected on Gary's enduring influence:

"Fifty-plus years ago, I stood on this stage and introduced our Valedictorian, William Garretson Atkinson III. Gary was a leader who led by example-a humanitarian, scholar, and student council president. He sought to make a difference, and in remembering him, so do we."

"The Imagine Scholarship has always honored LHS grads who embody Gary's humanitarian values. This year, we recognize that such values flourish not only in future college students, but also in those who choose the trades."

2025 GAISF Award Recipients

Josephine Withbroe , a standout scholar-athlete, exemplifies leadership both in and out of the classroom. Ranked 17th in her class with a 4.65 GPA, she balanced advanced academics with high achievement in cross country and track-competing at Nike Rising Star Nationals and helping her team win a historic ECC title. Her contributions also extend to the National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, and local community service efforts, including a clothing drive she organized for Gallup Hill Congregational Church.

Jordan Yeung is the first recipient of GAISF's new trade school award. A dedicated member of LHS's acclaimed music and theater programs, Jordan is praised by his teachers and peers as a natural leader and community-builder. A four-year choral participant and lead actor in school productions, Jordan plans to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a lineworker. He will enroll in the Eversource Lineworker Program through Capital Community College with the goal of joining the Eversource apprenticeship program.

"To put it simply," wrote LHS Choral Director Melanie Cometa, "Jordan makes everything better."

The Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund continues to invite community support to sustain and grow its mission. For more information or to donate, visit .

About the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund

Founded in memory of Ledyard High School alumnus Gary Atkinson, who was tragically killed in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing (Pan Am 103), the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund honors Gary's legacy by supporting graduating LHS seniors who exemplify his humanitarian spirit. The Fund has raised over $60,000 to date and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Connecticut.

