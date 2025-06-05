Offerd Launches New Brokerage Model, Empowering Commercial Brokers With Unmatched Earnings And Ownership
AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerd , a tech-powered national commercial real estate (CRE) brokerage, has launched a revolutionary platform to put power-and profits-back into the hands of brokers. With high commissions, equity incentives, and proprietary AI technology, Offerd is reshaping the traditional CRE brokerage model.
"The commercial brokerage industry has failed to evolve alongside its residential counterpart. We're here to change that," said Travis Farese, CEO and Founder of Offerd. "Offerd combines the best of technology, economics, and ownership to give brokers a platform built for their success-not the house's."
Built for Brokers, Powered by Innovation
Offerd delivers a compelling value proposition:
-
Leading Commission Splits : Starting at 70/30 and rising to 80/20 for top producers
Revenue Sharing : Up to $17,500 annually per recruited advisor
Equity Participation : Stock options via signing bonuses and production milestones
Nine Income Streams : Including commissions, equity, teaching, and revenue share
At the core of the platform is Offerd OS , the first AI-powered operating system built for CRE advisors. Its features include:
-
Nationwide CRM with deep property and ownership data
AI-driven buyer matching
Centralized underwriting and marketing
Automated deal flow and lead generation
Agentic AI Prospecting to autonomously identify, prioritize, and nurture client opportunities
Led by industry veterans like Greg Cooper, President of Brokerage, Offerd equips brokers with a fully integrated ecosystem to drive success.
High Growth, Real Ownership
Offerd is scaling rapidly and executing a long-term vision to build the nation's most broker-centric platform.
"Offerd is doing for CRE what eXp, Real, and Compass did for residential-only bigger," said Farese. "We're rewriting the playbook and giving brokers real ownership in their future."
The Right Time for Top Talent
As the CRE market rebounds, brokers want more than high splits-they want equity, a path to retirement, and real independence. Offerd is the first to offer that at scale.
Brokers, it's time to stop building someone else's business. Offerd is where you build your own .
About Offerd
Offerd is the next generation of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage-powered by data, technology, and AI. Founded by entrepreneur Travis Farese, Offerd is a national platform built to empower brokers with technology, superior economics, and true ownership.
