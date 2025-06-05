Summer's Favorite Sipper: Veritable Distillery Releases Limoncello Made The Old World Way

Made with traditional methods and just a few select natural ingredients, Limoncello upholds Veritable's commitment to transparency. Judges have enthusiastically endorsed Limoncello, awarding it gold medals at the 2024 Los Angeles and New York International Spirits Competitions.

Introducing Limoncello (30% ABV| 60 Proof | SRP $36.99)

Replicating Old World tradition, Veritable Limoncello is crafted with imported Italian Sorrento lemons that are de-pithed by hand to remove the bitter white part of the rind for pure, aromatic flavor. With just three other ingredients - water, organic cane spirit, and sugar - Limoncello undergoes a five-week maceration period before it's bottled in 100 percent recycled glass. Limoncello is gluten-free and vegan.

Aroma: Vibrant lemon zest with a hint of honey and fresh sage.

Palate: Tart and fresh with velvety candied lemon, lemon pound cake and a touch of cool mint balanced by a warm, lingering finish of gentle baking spice.

Veritable's Lemondrop Sparkler:

2 oz. Limoncello

1 oz. Southwick's American Gin

1⁄2 oz. fresh lemon juice

Club soda

Sugar rim & lemon slice for garnish

Dip the rim of a rocks glass in sugar and pour the first three ingredients over ice. Stir until blended and top with club soda. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Veritable Stands for Truth and Transparency

Veritable produces spirits without any artificial colors, synthetic flavors, chemical stabilizers, animal-based clarifiers, or additives like propylene glycol. The company's first releases - Ship's Bell Bourbon and Southwick's American Gin - set the tone for its dedication to time-honored production techniques and clean, honest ingredients to capture the essence of 18th-century New England in every bottle.

Veritable Distillery is committed to sustainability, ethical production, and transparency. By using ingredients that were historically available and commonly traded in New England over 300 years ago, Veritable ensures that its products remain true to the origins of American distilling. Veritable Distillery leads the industry in radical transparency by voluntarily disclosing ingredients and serving facts directly on its bottle labels, a first for the spirits industry. Unlike most distilleries, which often withhold details about their industrial production process and chemical additives, Veritable believes that consumers deserve to know what's in their glass. This initiative allows customers to make informed choices, fostering a deeper appreciation for authentic, traditional spirits.

"Limoncello is such a joyful, summery spirit - we wanted to make one that felt as bright and real as the fruit itself," said Finneas Pryor, Vice President and Co-Founder of Veritable Distillery. "By sticking to traditional methods and just a handful of honest ingredients, we were able to create something that's incredibly fresh, expressive, and easy to love. It captures everything we care about at Veritable - simplicity, transparency, and a real sense of place - while offering a perfect pour for warm weather and good company."

WHERE TO BUY: Limoncello and all Veritable Distillery products are available online and at select retailers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York.

