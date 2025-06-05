Bookstores Take Note: Polished In Pink Book Launch Draws 250 Guests And Signals A Fresh Take On Etiquette

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Officially launched on May 17 at a Dallas event attended by more than 250 guests, Polished In Pink is already generating buzz among readers and retailers alike. Designed as both a guide and a keepsake, the book delivers useful insights wrapped in beautiful photography and stylish design, making it equally at home on a coffee table or nightstand.

"This isn't about chasing perfection," says Paltsev. "It's about being ready for real life-the polished and the messy parts. I wanted the book to be beautiful enough to display, but real enough to use."

Part etiquette guide, part personal narrative, Polished In Pink covers topics ranging from first impressions and dining confidence to social slip-ups and passing down people skills to the next generation. It's written for those navigating everyday situations-whether hosting a dinner party, managing a delicate conversation, or simply wondering what's expected in today's shifting social landscape.

It's especially resonating with women ages 25–55 who appreciate thoughtful design, meaningful self-improvement, and authenticity over old-school rules. As one guest shared during the launch, "Finally, something that makes etiquette feel approachable. I wish I had this in my 20s."

Timed with peak travel season, one of the most talked-about chapters is "Up in the Air," which tackles the slow fade of travel etiquette-from showing up in pajamas to bare feet on shared armrests. It's a pointed but playful reminder that travel is still an occasion, and how we carry ourselves, even at the gate, still matters.

The book is available now at and will soon be stocked in select boutiques, gift stores, and other curated retail locations nationwide.

The May 17 launch event gave guests an immersive look into the book's world, with signature cocktails, thoughtful details, and moments designed to celebrate real life-the kind that doesn't always go according to plan, but still deserves to be marked with intention and style.

Media Contact: Neysla

[email protected]

Neysla Paltsev is a certified etiquette coach-and an accidental rule-breaker-who believes good manners should feel natural, not stuffy. She has a passion for helping people navigate modern social spaces with confidence and style, making etiquette approachable, practical, and even fun. Neysla specializes in hospitality and tea etiquette but is best known for keeping things real-because life rarely goes as planned, and that's where the best stories begin.

SOURCE Polished in Pink