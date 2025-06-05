Summer Sizzles At Sonny's BBQ: New Seasonal Menu Launches With Smoky, Bold Flavors And A Taste Of Sweet Corn
Inspired by guest feedback on what they would enjoy at a weekend BBQ, Sonny's Pitmasters crafted a menu that captures both familiar classics with surprising new flavors to delight guests and make the most of the season. Here's a closer look at the new menu items now available at Sonny's BBQ:
APPETIZERS
BBQ Street Corn Dip : A smokey, creamy blend of roasted corn, red onion, red pepper, tomato, cheese, Smokin' Ranch, lime, and bold seasonings. Served with house made BBQ Chips.
Seasonal Wings: Smoked Wings tossed in a Tennessee Vinegar or Sonny's Competition BBQ Sauce.
SANDWICHES
Tennessee Vinegar Pork Sandwich: Half-pound of Pulled Pork topped with house- pickled onions and drizzled with a tangy vinegar sauce on a bun.
Slider Trio: Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, and Pulled Chicken, each on a bun, served with house-pickled onions, pickles, and a side of Tennessee Vinegar and Sonny's Competition BBQ sauces.
ENTREES
Sonny's Competition Ribs: St. Louis Ribs grilled and basted with our signature Competition BBQ sauce for the perfect balance of smoky, saucy, and caramelized flavor.
PREMIUM SIDES
BBQ Wedge: Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, and a drizzle of blue cheese and Sweet BBQ Sauce.
Brisket Mac & Cheese: Mac & cheese loaded with chopped brisket, crumbled cornbread, pork rub, and a drizzle of Sweet BBQ Sauce.
DESSERTS
Strawberry Corncake : Sweet, homemade cornbread cakes layered with juicy strawberries and topped with whipped cream.
With these exciting new menu items alongside guest favorite classics, Sonny's BBQ invites guests to stop by their local Sonny's BBQ to enjoy the summer flavors. Guests can also join the Sonny's BBQ loyalty program to get more value of every bite. First-time guests get $5 off an entree and start gaining points for sizzlin' deals.
About Sonny's BBQ
With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app .
Media Contact
Angela Miller
319.331.5090
[email protected]
