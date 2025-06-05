Collagen Market Size To Grow By USD 8.63 Billion 2031, Driven By Rising Health And Wellness Awareness Fuels The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collagen market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for collagen-based products in industries such as healthcare, beauty, and food & beverages. Collagen, a vital protein found in skin, bones, and connective tissues, is used in supplements, cosmetics, and medical treatments due to its benefits for skin elasticity, joint health, and overall wellness.

US & Canada, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global collagen market is observing significant growth owing to the rising health and wellness trends and surging demand for collagen-based supplements and functional food.

The collagen market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to contribute to the market's strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth:. Increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness; rising demand for anti-aging products; and the expanding applications of collagen in food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are among the major factors driving the collagen market globally. Technological advancements in collagen extraction and processing and the surge in nutraceutical and functional food sectors are further propelling demand. North America leads in market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, which is rapidly emerging due to increasing focus on functional food and dietary supplements. Regulatory challenges and ethical concerns regarding animal-based sources may pose restraints; however, innovation and diversification in product offerings continue to drive market expansion.Rising Health and Wellness Awareness: Well-recognized benefits for overall physical well-being make the use of collagen-based products more appealing to consumers. As consumers become more proactive about their health, a growing focus on preventive care and natural, functional ingredients supporting long-term wellness is observed. Collagen, being a key structural protein in the body, plays a critical role in maintaining healthy skin, joints, bones, and connective tissues. This makes it highly attractive to health-conscious individuals seeking to improve skin elasticity, reduce joint pain, and slow the signs of aging. Moreover, the growing popularity of holistic and integrative health approaches has encouraged the adoption of dietary supplements, where collagen has become a key component. Increased awareness through social media, wellness influencers, and healthcare professionals has further educated consumers about the advantages of regular collagen intake. As people adopt more fitness-oriented and clean-eating lifestyles, collagen-rich products-whether in powders, drinks, capsules, or fortified foods-are increasingly seen as convenient and effective solutions for enhancing health from the inside out. This shift in consumer mindset is expanding collagen's presence in the supplement sector and in beauty and functional food categories, contributing to sustained growth in the collagen market globally.Rising Consumption of Collagen-based Food and Beverages: The rising consumption of collagen-based food and beverages creates significant opportunities for the collagen market by expanding its reach beyond traditional supplement formats. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and enjoyable ways to incorporate health-boosting ingredients into their daily routines, making functional foods and drinks with added collagen highly attractive. Products such as collagen-infused coffees, smoothies, protein bars, and waters cater to this demand, offering both nutritional benefits and lifestyle compatibility. This trend aligns with the growing preference for clean-label and multi-functional products that combine taste with wellness. Additionally, innovations in food technology have improved the stability and bioavailability of collagen in edible formats, enhancing its appeal and effectiveness. As brands capitalize on the popularity of health-oriented diets and on-the-go nutrition, collagen-enriched foods and beverages are becoming mainstream, helping to diversify the market, reach new consumer segments, and drive overall growth in the global collagen industry.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the collagen market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on source, the collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. The bovine segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By product, the collagen market is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others. The gelatin segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the collagen market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2024. The collagen market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: GELITA AG, Gelnex, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Nippi Collagen NA Inc, Nitta Gelatin, Inc, Nutra Food Ingredients, Holista Colltech, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Titan Biotech, PB Leiner, CNABIOTECH Co., Ltd, Darling Ingredients Inc., ConnOils By Kraft, Prinova Group LLC, and Weishardt Holding SA are among the prominent key players operating in the collagen market. Trending Topics: Hydrolyzed Collagen, Gelatin, Pig Skin Gelatin, etc.

Global Headlines on Collagen

GNC, the global leader in health and wellness, proudly unveils its highly anticipated luxury beauty supplement line, led by Premier Collagen, designed to help consumers achieve youthful-looking skin with beauty from the inside out.



Conclusion

The demand for collagen is rapidly increasing due to a combination of health, beauty, and lifestyle trends. As the global population ages, more consumers are seeking solutions to maintain joint health, skin elasticity, and overall vitality, positioning collagen as a key supplement. In addition, growing health consciousness and the popularity of natural, holistic wellness products have amplified interest in collagen for its potential benefits in improving skin, hair, nails, and joint function. The booming beauty and personal care industry also drives collagen use in anti-aging and skincare products. Moreover, advancements in collagen extraction and processing technologies have expanded its applications in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders-including collagen manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors-along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

