Alderfer Glass Highlights Best And Worst Products For Windshield Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alderfer Glass, a trusted name in auto and specialty glass services, is educating vehicle owners on the most effective and damaging products for windshield maintenance. With clear visibility playing a crucial role in road safety, the company emphasizes the importance of using suitable cleaning and protective products to extend windshield longevity and ensure safer driving experiences.According to Alderfer Glass experts, choosing the right products can dramatically enhance the appearance and functionality of a windshield. Ammonia-free glass cleaners are highly recommended, as they effectively remove dirt and grease without damaging rubber seals or tint films. Hydrophobic water-repellent treatments also offer considerable benefits by improving visibility during storms and reducing reliance on windshield wipers. Microfiber cloths are advised for cleaning, as they eliminate streaks without scratching the glass. Furthermore, using quality windshield washer fluids tailored for seasonal needs helps prevent buildup and environmental damage.Conversely, Alderfer Glass warns against several common products that can harm windshields. Household cleaners containing ammonia are cited as a major culprit, as they dry out rubber components and can cause potential damage to finishes. Abrasive scrub pads and brushes, while seemingly effective against stubborn debris, risk scratching and weakening the glass surface. DIY treatments using vinegar or baking soda are also discouraged, as vinegar's acidity and baking soda's abrasiveness can pose threats to windshield coatings and clarity. Additionally, the company reminds drivers to replace worn-out wiper blades promptly to avoid scratches and impaired visibility.To simplify the process of windshield repair in Allentown, PA , Alderfer Glass recommends selecting windshield care products that are ammonia-free, designed specifically for automotive use, compatible with tinted windows, safe on rubber and plastic, and easy to apply without leaving residue.As part of its commitment to driver safety, Alderfer Glass emphasizes that product choice is only one part of proper windshield care. Routine inspections and timely professional repairs remain essential to maintaining a clear, undamaged windshield. Small chips or cracks can escalate into significant problems if left unaddressed.Alderfer Glass continues to provide expert windshield repair and replacement services, helping drivers maintain safe and comfortable travels. The company's experienced team remains dedicated to offering high-quality materials, professional guidance, and trusted service tailored to every customer's needs.For more information about professional windshield services or to schedule an appointment, contact Alderfer Glass today at 877-267-GLASS or 5 local locations found on their website atAbout Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 60 years.For more information about the company or its services, visit .

