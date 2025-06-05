Heliospectra Welcomes Denis Dullemans As Lead Global Greenhouse Sales

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ), a global leader in intelligent lighting technology for controlled plant growth environments, strengthens their management team and proudly announces the appointment of Denis Dullemans as Lead Global Greenhouse Sales, effective June 1st, 2025.

With more than two decades of experience in the horticulture and greenhouse industries, Denis brings extensive international sales expertise and deep sector knowledge to Heliospectra. His career includes senior roles at Dutch Lighting Innovations (DLI), Dalsem, and Agrolux, where he played key roles in expanding market presence and building strong partnerships with commercial greenhouse growers worldwide.

"Denis has a proven track record in both lighting and complete greenhouse solutions," says Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra. "His expertise, unique perspective and commercial insight will be instrumental as we continue to grow our footprint in the global greenhouse sector."

"Denis will be part of Heliospectra's management team, and his appointment completes a highly experienced and capable team in the Netherlands, where he will work alongside Bram Meulblok, Piet Hein van Baar, Peter Klapwijk who is a board member at Heliospectra since 2023 and the local order management team based in our office in Breda. Together, they form a strong regional foundation, combining commercial, technical, and strategic expertise to better serve growers and partners in the Netherlands, throughout Europe and beyond," Bonny Heeren continues.

Denis will spearhead Heliospectra's global sales efforts in the greenhouse segment, with a focus on providing customers with cutting-edge LED lighting solutions tailored to improve crop quality, increase yield and efficiency, and support sustainable growing practices.

"I'm excited to join Heliospectra and contribute to a company that is shaping the future of horticulture with innovative technology," says Denis Dullemans. "Benefiting from their worldwide leadership position in dynamic LED lighting in AGtech and Research segment for almost 20 years, I look forward to build out the greenhouse segment by working closely with growers around the world to help them achieve better results through data-driven and energy-efficient lighting strategies."

Throughout his career, Denis has combined technical insight with hands-on operational experience, enabling him to bridge the gap between grower needs and innovative technologies. His passion lies in helping the horticulture industry evolve through smart, scalable solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and long-term success for growers worldwide. Heliospectra looks forward to the valuable contributions Denis will bring to the organization and to our customers as we continue driving innovation in controlled environment agriculture.

