Green Dot Labs Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity, Celebrating Over A Decade Of Market Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're proud to plant our flag as one of the nation's leading family-owned, founder-led legacy cannabis brands with the launch of our updated identity and navigation system," said Alana Malone, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot Labs. "This visual refresh, combined with the launch of our groundbreaking genetics-led navigation system, will propel us for decades to come. We're excited to bring our consumers closer to the plant – its DNA, its heritage, and story – through products designed to inspire, connect, and continually push the boundaries of what's possible across every category. We're proud to honor our Colorado roots, welcome new friends in Arizona, and continue driving innovation while raising the bar for quality at every step."

The updated product offering structure is organized into four genetic categories. Each category represents a critical phase in the discovery, refinement, and elevation of cannabis genetics – beginning with Heirloom, the genetic preservation category, and progressing through the advancement pipeline from R&D to Selections, to the final stage, GDL Originals:



Heirloom – Timeless Icons, Reborn: Legendary strains returned to their prime through tissue culture technology. The line was born as a tribute to cannabis culture and history, focusing on the restoration and preservation of rare heritage cultivars.

R&D – The Training Ground: Small batch, single-run experimental strains from GDL's breeding vault, where new cannabis DNA is brought to life. These genetics are available only in live resin for pure, early-stage expression and are never mass produced.

Selections – The Draft Picks: Next-gen flavors that are handpicked by GDL, featuring small batch drops of top choice cultivars from phenotype hunts. Grown to elite standards, these rare cuts are hand-selected for their outstanding aroma, structure, and flavor. Primed for legendary status, the standout cultivars debut through exclusive drops and may earn their place in GDL Originals. GDL Originals – The Crowned Champions : Rare, refined and relentlessly perfected, the ultimate expression of GDL's genetic artistry. These signature strains are complemented by custom art and identity, available in rotation and proven across all formats.

The genetic categories span three product categories: Flower (including flower rolls), Live Resin (featuring dabs, vapes, and infused rolls), and Live Rosin, (offering dabs, vapes, and infused rolls). The Heirloom, Selections and GDL Originals series are available in all three formats, while the R&D line is offered only as Live Resin. The refreshed product structure replaces the former Black, Blue, and Silver Label categorization system.

The new packaging system features fresh designs and patterns, bold color palettes, and visual styles that reflect the diversity of offerings within GDL's product universe, allowing consumers to seamlessly navigate the series. Each genetic category is represented by a unique pattern or original artwork, while product lines are distinguished by defining base colors. This cohesive visual identity enhances consumer navigation, making it easier for them to identify genetic categories and explore new formats.

"Green Dot Labs was built on a deep passion for innovation and the artistry of cannabis genetics, from preserving distinct cultivars to advancing and creating new ones," said Dave Malone, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Green Dot Labs. "Today, with over 600 exclusive cannabis strains, our Colorado operations are home to one of the largest genetic libraries in the world, boasting some of the rarest and purest strains in the nation. Our revitalized product structure brings the story behind each line and individual strain to life, making it easier than ever for cannabis enthusiasts to find the experience they're looking for. We're excited to bring this momentum to Arizona and introduce a new standard of cannabis defined by bold flavor profiles, consistent performance, and the genetic precision that sets GDL apart."

The evolved brand identity will roll out in phases across Green Dot Labs' product lineup beginning June 21, 2025. This includes vape hardware, such as the newly launched all-in-one system and batteries, along with exclusive GDL merch drops featuring tees, hoodies, hats, and blankets.

Coming Soon to Arizona



Green Dot Labs' Tempe, Arizona facility is now fully operational, supporting the brand's multi-format launch and first out-of-state expansion. Ahead of the full product launch in July, GDL will kick off a soft launch on June 21, 2025, in partnership with Sunday Goods at their North Central Phoenix, South Phoenix, and Tempe locations. The initial offering will feature four flower strains in 3.5g pre-packed format. As part of a launch promotion, customers will receive a complimentary award-winning 1g Flower Roll with the purchase of any 3.5g jar.

To learn more about Green Dot Labs' genetics, product offerings, and upcoming launches, please visit

1BDSA, 2023-2024 - Colorado's #1 selling brand in the following categories and segments: premium cannabis brand, independent flower brand, concentrates brand, premium pre-roll brand, live resin brand, and live resin vape brand.

About Green Dot Labs

Founded by husband-and-wife team Dave and Alana Malone in 2014, Green Dot Labs is Colorado's leading premium cannabis brand, celebrated for its groundbreaking approach to cannabis breeding and resin preservation. With a proprietary library of exclusive strains developed from meticulous evaluation of thousands of phenotypes, GDL sets the standard for innovation, flavor, and quality in cannabis.

Green Dot Labs has earned a devoted following among cannabis connoisseurs for its commitment to crafting premium flower and concentrates that deliver multisensory experiences. Named Leafly's 2024 Budtenders' Choice Best Flower Brand of Colorado, GDL is recognized for its advanced breeding methods and precision at every stage, achieving top sales rankings across the state.

Available across Colorado, GDL's award-winning portfolio features four genetic categories representing each critical phase in the discovery, refinement, and elevation of cannabis genetics-Heirloom, R&D, Selections, and GDL Originals. As the brand prepares to expand into Arizona in 2025, it is poised to bring its expertise and groundbreaking offerings to new markets, further solidifying its leadership in the art and science of cannabis cultivation and extraction.

Explore the possibilities of world-class cannabis at

