Jiva Technologies First Purchase Order Of LIV3's Sugarshield Supplement Is Ready To Ship From Best Formulations And Will Begin Shipping Direct To Consumers By June 10, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiva Technologies (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF ) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, is pleased to announce that the first commercial production run of LIV3's SugarShield supplement is ready to ship from Best Formulations, a Sirio Group company. Fulfillment to consumers will begin on June 10, 2025, with pre-sale orders placed since the website's January launch transitioning to active shipping and standard orders opening thereafter.

Best Formulations, a Sirio Group company renowned for producing some of the most recognized supplements in the United States, brings unparalleled expertise and quality assurance to this project.

LIV3's SugarShield capsules feature a liposomal delivery system designed to enhance nutrient absorption and bioavailability, with benefits expected to be felt within as little as two weeks.

Jiva believes that the e-commerce supplements category continues to expand rapidly, driven by increasing consumer demand for functional, science-backed products that support targeted wellness goals-from metabolic health to cognitive performance. The segment has seen significant growth as consumers prioritize convenience and transparency, with direct-to-consumer brands leading the charge.

Lorne Rapkin, CEO of Jiva Technologies, commented:

"Liv3Health is without question one of my favorite websites we've built at Jiva. I've been closely following the surge of new supplement brands launching GLP-1-inspired formulations and other wellness-forward solutions, and it's clear the world is ready for products that support better health outcomes in accessible ways. I believe that supplements are the fastest growing category in e-commerce right now, and partnering with Chris Mearns to launch SugarShield and oversee the entire digital strategy is a critical part of our vision to make wellness more attainable for everyone. I genuinely cannot wait for people to hold these jars in their hands and experience the results for themselves."

This marks another milestone in Jiva's expanding portfolio of wellness-focused ventures, as the Company continues to leverage its digital expertise and consumer insights to build brands that connect with today's health-conscious audience.

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

About LIV3

LIV3 is dedicated to improving metabolic health by addressing the detrimental effects of fructose through its flagship product, SugarShield. Originally introduced through fructosecontrol , where the product received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its efficacy, SugarShield features Luteolin, a powerful compound that blocks fructokinase. SugarShield has the potential to reduce cravings, boost energy, and support weight management by preventing fructose metabolism. This innovative approach allows individuals to experience the benefits of a sugar-free lifestyle without making drastic dietary changes. Backed by research, LIV3's solution targets the suspected root cause of metabolic dysfunction and offers a natural, effective way to improve overall health and wellness.

About Best Formulations (a Sirio Company)

Best Formulations, a Sirio Company, is a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in high-quality dietary supplements, over-the-counter drugs, and functional foods. As part of the global Sirio Group-a renowned leader in the nutraceutical industry-Best Formulations combines international expertise with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States. Committed to excellence and stringent quality control, the company adheres to strict U.S. regulatory standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring that products like SugarShield are manufactured to the highest quality. With over 35 years of industry experience, Best Formulations is dedicated to being a trusted partner in bringing innovative health products to market both domestically and internationally.

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

