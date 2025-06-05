Licel Vtee Celebrates Emvco SBMP TEE Evaluation And Approval Once Again

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its initial release, the Licel vTEE has achieved widespread adoption across diverse sectors and markets. For example, it is helping innovative organizations in the mobile wallet and SoftPOS sectors to carry out sensitive mobile transactions securely. The Licel vTEE's platform-agnostic implementation approach and cutting-edge protection against sophisticated attacks means that these future-thinking financial tech companies are able to implement fraud prevention at scale, accelerate time-to-market, and achieve compliance while building confidence in their solution.

"One of the main reasons we get the Licel vTEE externally evaluated is that it simplifies and streamlines our clients' own certification process," explains Ivan Kinash, co-founder and CEO of Licel.

"Wallet and SoftPOS developers know that the EMVCo SBMP TEE evaluation process is a really stringent one. And so using a protection solution that has already been approved is a massive time and cost saver for their own evaluation process, whether that is for EMVCo or PCI MPoC ."

The Licel vTEE's advanced cryptography and dynamic, flexible protection makes it a good fit across the modern mobile payments landscape, from consumer wallets, to SoftPOS vendors, through to issuers (banks) and card schemes. It enables them to run Trusted Applications within Licel's virtual trusted execution environment, which is vital as it helps to bring trust to an inherently untrusted device; the mobile phone.

Based on customer feedback, Licel has optimized vTEE performance on a wide range of mobile devices and continues to enhance its security features. As a result of these efforts, the company has released version 1.2 of the Licel vTEE. With the help of Applus+ Laboratories , a global leader in the testing, inspection, and certification sectors, this latest version has been proven to meet the highest EMVCo TEE security standards.

"It's great to see the Licel vTEE continue to evolve and offer enhanced security to business critical mobile applications across the mobile payment landscape," says Jose Ruiz, Cybersecurity BU Director of Applus+ Laboratories. "I look forward to seeing the Licel vTEE continue to develop and I'm proud of the role of the team here at Applus+ Laboaratories for their meticulous approach to evaluating it."

About Licel:

Licel is a global mobile channel protection company. With innovative protection measures such as anti-malware, device intelligence, mobile API protection, and a virtual trusted execution environment, Licel is helping to secure the future of mobile banking, digital wallets, SoftPOS solutions, and more. Operating on more than 12 billion instances of protected applications, Licel products protect around 310 million mobile banking users.

About Applus+ Laboratories:

Applus+ Laboratories is a global leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector. Its IT laboratories specialize in providing security and functional evaluations for IT products and secure technologies.

