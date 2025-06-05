Netdirector Launches New Enhancements For Artificial Intelligence Services In Default Servicing Including Extraction And Redaction

TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last several years, NetDirector has expanded their popular suite of artificial-intelligence powered services, including A.I. Redact and A.I. Extract. These powerful tools are saving hours of time every week at default servicing attorney firms around the country, and the technology has become a critical part of the workflow for these organizations.

A.I. Redact – NetDirector's new redaction service leverages a powerful suite of A.I.-driven tools behind the scenes to ensure that redaction is performed on documents with no human intervention as accurately and quickly as possible. By defining fields and providing algorithmic feedback, A.I. Redact learns which fields in a document contain PII (personally identifiable information) and which need to be redacted for certain workflows.

A.I. Extract - Developed to eliminate manual data entry while maintaining data integrity across complex legal descriptions, A.I. Extract leverages machine learning algorithms to become more and more accurate as they receive feedback and volume increases. This allows the service to become tuned in to the specific needs of a particular user or organization, and to develop a high degree of accuracy with even the most complex forms.

Since launching this service in 2022, NetDirector has developed the functionality beyond legal descriptions to include 410a worksheets, P309 documentation, and more.

"NetDirector has infused our offerings with artificial intelligence in a cautious but enthusiastic way," said Harry Beisswenger, CEO of NetDirector. "We always work to be at the cutting edge of automation and integration technology, but we refuse to compromise on security or reliability. Our A.I. powered services provide a huge potential for growth and allow our customers to embrace A.I. in a safe and impactful way."

Both services are currently available from NetDirector with or without full integration, alongside a suite of additional automation and efficiency services to save critical labor costs in the default servicing industry.

About NetDirector:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the mortgage industry to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliant company and a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000. NetDirector currently processes over 35 million data transactions per month.

